×

Prince to Receive All-Star Grammy Tribute Starring Alicia Keys, Beck, Foo Fighters, Sheila E.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prince Rogers Nelson
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Prince will receive an all-star tribute after the 2020 Grammy Awards featuring Alicia Keys, John Legend, Beck, Usher, Chris Martin, H.E.R., St. Vincent, and others, according to an official announcement published by Rolling Stone. “Let’s Go Crazy: The show will be held January 28th, two days after the Grammys, at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be broadcast in April.

Perhaps most interesting to fans, Prince’s longtime friend and collaborator Sheila E. will be musical director, while his former band the Revolution and longtime associates The Time, Mavis Staples and Susannah Hoffs will also perform. The night’s lineup is currently rounded out by Common, Gary Clark, Jr., Juanes and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Prince tribute will follow past “Grammy Salute” concerts, which have honored the Beatles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Motown and Aretha Franklin. Like those shows, according to the announcement this one will cover several different eras of Prince’s musical career, with biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances.

Sheila E. confirmed that her band will also get its own set — performing her Prince-penned breakthrough hit “The Glamourous Life” and his 1985 song “America.” Sheila E. also helmed tribute to Prince at the 2016 Vibe Awards

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” she said.

In a statement, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said, “Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy.”

More TV

  • The First Temptation of Christ

    Brazilian Judge Orders Removal of Netflix’s Gay Jesus Christmas Comedy Special

    A judge in Rio de Janeiro has ordered that Netflix remove Christmas comedy special “The First Temptation of Christ,” in which Jesus is depicted as a gay man, from the service, saying that, “The right to freedom of expression… is not absolute.” The series has been the focus of extreme criticism in Brazil, including a [...]

  • Flip or Flop Season 7

    Discovery Launching HGTV on Free TV in Italy and Across 11 European Pay TV Markets

    Discovery is launching its home and lifestyle channel HGTV, one of its most prominent and successful cable brands, as a free-to-air channel in Italy and in 11 pay-TV markets across Europe including Romania, Hungary and Serbia. The European roll out of HGTV is part of Discovery’s international strategy to expand the reach of this former Scripps [...]

  • Le Bazar de la Charité

    France Set for Conecta Fiction European Country Focus

    MADRID  —  Giant network TF1, pubcaster France Televisions, upscale channel Arte France, free-to-air network M6 and European TV-film force Studiocanal, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, are among companies confirmed for June’s Conecta Fiction in Spain, where France has been chosen as its European Country Focus. A much appreciated Europe-Latin America production forum and networking [...]

  • 'Vikings' Team Talks Season 6's Most

    'Vikings' Team Talks Season 6's Most 'Significant and Powerful' Death (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Death and the Serpent,” the sixth episode of the sixth season of “Vikings.” When Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) first appeared on History’s “Vikings” she was a character ahead of her time. She fought for equality, battled alongside the men as a famous shield maiden, and [...]

  • Mark Cuban Andrew Wallenstein Variety CES

    Mark Cuban Talks Investing in AI and Regulating Big Tech at Variety's CES Summit

    LAS VEGAS — Maverick investor Mark Cuban sees the development of AI technology as a national priority that is on a par with the urgency to invest in the space program in the 1950s and ’60s. Speaking at Variety’s annual Entertainment Summit at CES, Cuban offered his views on the imperative of AI for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad