Primary Wave Music Makes New Hires in Branding and Digital Marketing

The indie management and publishing company Primary Wave Music has announced six new hires in its branding and digital marketing divisions, and also has promoted Mike Fordham to director of streaming and playlist marketing.

Joining as senior VP of brand partnerships is Samira Qureshi, who comes to Primary Wave from Disney and brings over 20 years of sales experience. Lisa Fruggiero, a 15-year marketing executive, joins as VP of brand partnerships. Originally hired as a member of the digital team, Sam Sklover recently moved into branding as creative marketing manager and brought in deals for Alice Cooper and Cypress Hill. Qureshi and Sklover are based in Primary Wave’s New York office while Fruggiero will work from the company’s new Austin space; all three will report to chief branding officer Jeffery Straughn.

“Our team is running on all pistons and the results speak for themselves,” Straughn said. “I couldn’t be happier with both the chemistry and productivity.”

Chief marketing officer Adam Lowenberg said, “No other publisher or management company in the world has built a team that matches our marketing firepower. These considerable additions will enable us to continue being innovative and leaders in the publishing and management space.” In recent months the new staffers have confirmed partnerships with brands such as Oakley Sunglasses, SiriusXM, Keds, Red Bull and more.

The company’s digital team has brought in three new hires as well. James Janocha joins as manager of digital marketing and has launched digital marketing campaigns for Cypress Hill, Alice Cooper, Godsmack and more. Hadar Baron and Kasey Felix join as digital marketing assistants. All three will be based in the company’s New York office and will report to Robert Dippold, Primary Wave’s Partner & President of Digital Strategy.

In addition to these new hires, Dippold promoted Mike Fordham to director of streaming and playlist marketing. “Mike has immediately made an impact since joining our team and has quickly developed and executed a number of creative marketing campaigns, leveraging various DSP platforms as well as helping to revitalize songs and catalogs across streaming platforms,” Dippold said.