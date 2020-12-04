PrettyMuch Sign With Sire Records

PrettyMuch, the pop group launched by “American Idol” and “X-Factor” veteran Simon Cowell in 2017, has signed with long-running Warner Music imprint Sire Records. The move follows the closure of Cowell’s Syco label, which parted ways with partner Sony Music last summer after an 11-year run; with the news was first announced by Billboard.

“We‘re beyond excited to finally announce our new partnership with Sire Records and to turn the page to the next chapter of our careers as artists,” the group said in a statement, referencing a year of transition. “We’ve taken the past year to redefine ourselves — individually and collectively — and to take the driver’s seat in all things creative. Already, the collaborative spirit and energy we’ve felt with the new team has given us the confidence and the motivation to strive for bigger and better ideas we didn’t know were attainable, and most importantly, they’ve let us be authentic to ourselves in the process. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on with the world, but don’t call it a comeback… for us, this is just the beginning.”

The group— which features members Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara and Zion Kuwonu — were each pursuing solo careers until Syco founder Cowell approached them about creating a group in 2016, much like “X Factor” success stories One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

PrettyMuch debuted in 2017 with the single “Would You Mind,” and released three EPs with Syco, and worked with Ed Sheeran and French Montana.

Rani Hancock, President of Sire Records, says, “We are thrilled to welcome PrettyMuch to our Sire Records family. They are true quadruple threats – impressive singers, songwriters and producers, and captivating performers – who have put in the hard work over the past 3 years to build a strong fan base. Now it’s their time to thrive. Sonny Takhar, Mitch Eisner, and the team at KYN are incredible partners, and we can’t wait to share PrettyMuch’s new music with the world.”