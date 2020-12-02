Randall Poster’s Search Party, Premier Music Group Merge (EXCLUSIVE)

Industry veteran Josh Deutsch and celebrated music supervisor Randall Poster have joined forces, combining their two respective companies, Premier and Search Party.

Premier Music Group, a leading sync agency launched in 2017 by Downtown Music co-founders Deutsch and Terence Lam, announced the acquisition today. Poster founded Search Party in 2004.

In consolidating the two companies, Poster will serve as Premier’s creative director and brings with him to Premier an award-winning team.

“Can you imagine how much fun it is to all of a sudden have this exciting new opportunity with someone you’ve known since you were 12 years old?” said Poster whose friendship with Deutsch dates back to childhood. “We have always collaborated with the most interesting and important artists, songwriters and producers to create inspiring work. Josh has always held himself to the highest standards in the industry. It makes me feel great how excited he is to embrace not only me but the team I’ve cultivated and the work that we’ve done. In these transformative times, I can’t say enough about that support, friendship and fortification.”

Added Deutsch: “I am so inspired by Randy’s career and grateful to him for trusting my vision for Premier. Randy is the consummate cultural curator helping us discover and rediscover music. He is simply the best at painting a sonic picture, helping creators and brands create vivid and authentic musical footprints. Together we will design the category; as more and more our clients are looking to us to help develop music-driven content, we are excited to move into new opportunities and partnerships. The integration of the exceptional Search Party team, with its deep supervision and production resources, makes perfect sense for Premier and I am so pleased to welcome Randy, Winslow, Meghan, Ian and Milena to the Premier family.”

Premier’s supervision and licensing business was strengthened in 2019 when it acquired music supervision firm Wool & Tusk. The acquisition of Search Party means Premier will have unparalleled access to creative talent for its clients in the worlds of advertising, film, TV and more. The merger also anticipates a bolster in original music production and supervision capabilities. Plans include expansion into new advertising segments, podcasts and social and digital platforms, with a focus on music-driven content.