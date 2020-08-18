‘Power’ Star Rotimi Re-Ups With Empire

Rotimi, the actor and singer-songwriter known for his roles on the Starz series “Empire” and “Boss,” has re-upped with Empire music group, the company announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although it is described as “multimillion”-dollar agreement. Rotimi signed with the company for distribution last year.

The announcement also notes that after COVID-related delays, the video for his single “In My Bed” (featuring Wale) is scheduled to be released at the end of August.

He appears with Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America,” scheduled for release in December.

A New Jersey native of Nigerian descent, Rotimi (real name: Olurotimi Akinosho) has released three EPs, “Jeep Music Volume 1,” “Walk With Me” and “The Beauty of Becoming” (the first on 50 Cent’s G-Unit label, the latter two via Empire) along with four mixtapes, “The Resume,” “While You Wait,” “Royal Wednesday: and “Summer Bangerz.” He also dropped an EP of acoustic versions in April.

“It’s an artist’s dream to have control over their journey, and to partner with a label that fully commits to that dream is a reality that I’m grateful for,” Rotimi said in a statement. “Their belief in me and support of my visions have been amazing and I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration on an even higher level.”

Empire COO Nima Etminan said, “Beyond being an incredibly talented musician and actor, Rotimi leaves a lasting impression on anyone he meets with his genuine passion and authenticity. His excitement for his craft cuts through in everything he does. We’ve already enjoyed success together and the Empire family is thrilled to enter the next chapter of our partnership with Ro.”

Rotimi’s manager, Kenny Hamilton of CHS Management, said of Empire CEO Ghazi Shami, “Ghazi has been a man of his word from day one. Him, along with Nina and Tina have helped us grow in every aspect of this business and I’m very thankful to have them as partners as the world continues to grow and love the music Rotimi is putting out.”