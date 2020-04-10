Of Monsters and Men Cover Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

Icelandic quintet Of Monsters and Men released today an Amazon Original Cover of Post Malone’s “Circles.” The track is available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music, HERE.

In the past few weeks the band have been teasing the track on socials with photos taken at their studio in Iceland (shot by Chad Moore, see here) and today posted a teaser to the song featuring footage of the recording process and scenic views of Iceland — watch it here.

“We recorded this version of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ in our studio in Iceland in February,” the band said in a statement. “We are fans of Post and love the song. It’s cool how his songs can take on entirely different feelings in a new context. We are excited to share our take on the song and hope everyone can listen at home and stay safe and healthy.”

Of Monsters And Men released their third studio album “Fever Dream” last year via Republic Records.

