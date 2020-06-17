Estate of Late Rapper Pop Smoke Signs Co-Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has entered into a co-publishing deal with the estate of late rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in February during a home invasion in Los Angeles. His debut album is slated for a posthumous release this summer by Victor Victor Worldwide, the company helmed by Universal Music Group senior A&R executive Steven Victor.

The global agreement covers all work written by the Brooklyn-bred artist who broke out in 2019 with the gold-certified track “Welcome to the Party” single. In February 2020, Pop dropped his second mixtape “Meet the Woo 2,” which yielded the platinum-certified streaming hit “Dior.”

“Pop meant so much to so many people across the world,” said Ryan Press, Warner Chappell’s president of A&R, U.S., in announcing the deal. “At a young age, he became the prominent emerging voice on the New York rap scene, helping to bring it back to the forefront. Pop was deeply connected to the culture and well on his way to becoming one of the best artists of his generation. I had the honor of meeting him, and I’m personally committed to doing everything I can to support the Jackson family and Steven Victor in keeping Pop’s legacy alive. Warner Chappell is very proud to help continue to share Pop’s music with the world.”

Added the Estate of Pop Smoke: “We are very pleased and proud to entrust the protection and enhancement of Pop Smoke’s music to Ryan Press and the rest of the Warner Chappell team. Our new alliance with the company and its vast global resources will significantly support the family’s efforts to preserve Pop Smoke’s legacy and musical impact among his fans and the world.”