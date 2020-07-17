Pollstar Unveils Its ‘Impact 50’ List of Top Touring Executives

Pollstar has revealed the second annual “Impact 50,” its list of the 50 top executives having the most influence on today’s live business. The honorees (see full list below) are spotlighted in the new issue of the magazine, which also features a cover interview with Dayna Frank, head of the National Independent Venues Assn. and president/CEO of Minneapolis’ legendary First Avenue & 7th St Entry, along with many others. Frank also will be featured in a Monday (July 20) livestream Q&A with Pollstar executive editor Andy Gensler (click www.facebook.com/pollstar for more information).
According to the announcement, the “Impact 50,” which is sponsored by Live Nation, recognizes the live entertainment professionals currently having the most impact on the touring industry, as determined by Pollstar’s editorial team. The list considers criteria including creativity, innovation, strategic management, financial success, leadership, artist development/career longevity, vision, fan engagement, consistency and commitment to excellence. The list was informed by, but not tethered to, Pollstar’s coverage of the live entertainment industry and its touring industry data.
“As we all are keenly aware, 2020 is a year like no other for the live entertainment business, with not only a dearth of live events, but also an environment of urgent social issues and economic stress,” said Ray Waddell, president of Media & Conferences for Pollstar parent Oak View Group. “As such, we relied on few of our traditional industry metrics and instead looked for those live executives having an impact in such areas as the creation of new revenue opportunities, streaming of live performances, the strategic return of safe live events, forward-looking task forces and coalitions, social and political activism, innovative artist/fan engagement tactics, technology, philanthropy, and overall leadership as we navigate this extremely challenging landscape. Such a list is highly debatable, but few could argue that the 50 individuals represented here are having an impact and will play key roles in helping us bring back the industry we love.”
2020 “Impact 50” Honorees
Dayna Frank First Avenue Productions, NIVA
The Influencers
Executives making moves that change the way others operate and challenge the status quo.
Michael Rapino Live Nation
Robin Shaw Upstaging, Inc.
Kevin Shivers WME
Michael Strickland Bandit Lites
David Zedeck UTA
The Visionaries
Executives who see things before others do and can transition vision into action.
Dennis Arfa Artist Group International
Irving Azoff The Azoff Company
Ali Harnell Women Nation
Heather Lowery Femme It Forward
Judi Marmel Levity Live
David Stromberg Cactus Jack
The Deciders
Executives making significant decisions that impact markets, artists, shows, culture and the industry.
Jovita Carranza U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
Amy Corbin C3 Presents
Paul Tollett Goldenvoice
Jared Smith Ticketmaster
The Builders
Executives playing critical roles in building sustainable careers, companies and best practices.
Sara Bollwinkel Paradigm
Coran Capshaw Red Light Management
Ethan Diamond BandCamp
Robert Gibbs ICM Partners
Rebeca Leon Lionfish Entertainment
Eric Yuan Zoom
The Disruptors
Executives behind the ideas that disrupt the industry in positive, meaningful ways.
Mike Brown TempleLive
Joe Hadley CAA
Brooke Michael Kain AEG Presents
Michael Olson Twitch
Matt Zingler Rolling Loud Festival
The Caretakers
Executives making the right moves to keep careers, companies, and the business, rolling.
Ben Baruch 11E1even Group, Live From Out There
Maria Brunner Insight Management, Musically Fed
Debbie Carroll MusiCares
Jim Digby Event Safety Alliance, Show Makers
Kathy Willard Live Nation
Lilian Williams O’Neil Hagaman
The Engagers
Executives who are doing exciting things in fan engagement and connecting artists with audiences. People whose work makes for memorable events.
Fadia Kader Instagram
Sophie Lobl C3 Presents
Bill Reeves Roadies of Color United International
Kelly Strickland Live Nation
Richard Weitz WME
The Negotiators
Executives whose expertise, influence, track record and success command respect and make profound things happen.
Berkeley Reinhold Business and Law Office of Berkeley Reinhold
Jay Marciano AEG
Robert Norman CAA
Nadia Prescher Madison House
Rob Prinz ICM
The Maestros
Executives who have a concept and vision and turn it into a brilliant event.
James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, Jr. Disco Donnie Presents
Kamilah Forbes Apollo Theater
Shawn Gee Live Nation Urban, Maverick
Stacie George Live Nation
Dermot McCormack LiveXLive
Pasquale Rotella Insomniac
Brad Serling nugs.net