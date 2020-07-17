Pollstar Unveils Its ‘Impact 50’ List of Top Touring Executives

Pollstar has revealed the second annual “Impact 50,” its list of the 50 top executives having the most influence on today’s live business. The honorees (see full list below) are spotlighted in the new issue of the magazine, which also features a cover interview with Dayna Frank, head of the National Independent Venues Assn. and president/CEO of Minneapolis’ legendary First Avenue & 7th St Entry, along with many others. Frank also will be featured in a Monday (July 20) livestream Q&A with Pollstar executive editor Andy Gensler (click www.facebook.com/pollstar for more information).

According to the announcement, the “Impact 50,” which is sponsored by Live Nation, recognizes the live entertainment professionals currently having the most impact on the touring industry, as determined by Pollstar’s editorial team. The list considers criteria including creativity, innovation, strategic management, financial success, leadership, artist development/career longevity, vision, fan engagement, consistency and commitment to excellence. The list was informed by, but not tethered to, Pollstar’s coverage of the live entertainment industry and its touring industry data.

“As we all are keenly aware, 2020 is a year like no other for the live entertainment business, with not only a dearth of live events, but also an environment of urgent social issues and economic stress,” said Ray Waddell, president of Media & Conferences for Pollstar parent Oak View Group. “As such, we relied on few of our traditional industry metrics and instead looked for those live executives having an impact in such areas as the creation of new revenue opportunities, streaming of live performances, the strategic return of safe live events, forward-looking task forces and coalitions, social and political activism, innovative artist/fan engagement tactics, technology, philanthropy, and overall leadership as we navigate this extremely challenging landscape. Such a list is highly debatable, but few could argue that the 50 individuals represented here are having an impact and will play key roles in helping us bring back the industry we love.”

2020 “Impact 50” Honorees

Dayna Frank First Avenue Productions, NIVA

The Influencers

Executives making moves that change the way others operate and challenge the status quo.

Michael Rapino Live Nation

Robin Shaw Upstaging, Inc.

Kevin Shivers WME

Michael Strickland Bandit Lites

David Zedeck UTA

The Visionaries

Executives who see things before others do and can transition vision into action.

Dennis Arfa Artist Group International

Irving Azoff The Azoff Company

Ali Harnell Women Nation

Heather Lowery Femme It Forward

Judi Marmel Levity Live

David Stromberg Cactus Jack

The Deciders

Executives making significant decisions that impact markets, artists, shows, culture and the industry.

Jovita Carranza U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

Amy Corbin C3 Presents

Paul Tollett Goldenvoice

Jared Smith Ticketmaster

The Builders

Executives playing critical roles in building sustainable careers, companies and best practices.

Sara Bollwinkel Paradigm

Coran Capshaw Red Light Management

Ethan Diamond BandCamp

Robert Gibbs ICM Partners

Rebeca Leon Lionfish Entertainment

Eric Yuan Zoom

The Disruptors

Executives behind the ideas that disrupt the industry in positive, meaningful ways.

Mike Brown TempleLive

Joe Hadley CAA

Brooke Michael Kain AEG Presents

Michael Olson Twitch

Matt Zingler Rolling Loud Festival

The Caretakers

Executives making the right moves to keep careers, companies, and the business, rolling.

Ben Baruch 11E1even Group, Live From Out There

Maria Brunner Insight Management, Musically Fed

Debbie Carroll MusiCares

Jim Digby Event Safety Alliance, Show Makers

Kathy Willard Live Nation

Lilian Williams O’Neil Hagaman

The Engagers

Executives who are doing exciting things in fan engagement and connecting artists with audiences. People whose work makes for memorable events.

Fadia Kader Instagram

Sophie Lobl C3 Presents

Bill Reeves Roadies of Color United International

Kelly Strickland Live Nation

Richard Weitz WME

The Negotiators

Executives whose expertise, influence, track record and success command respect and make profound things happen.

Berkeley Reinhold Business and Law Office of Berkeley Reinhold

Jay Marciano AEG

Robert Norman CAA

Nadia Prescher Madison House

Rob Prinz ICM

The Maestros

Executives who have a concept and vision and turn it into a brilliant event.

James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, Jr. Disco Donnie Presents

Kamilah Forbes Apollo Theater

Shawn Gee Live Nation Urban, Maverick

Stacie George Live Nation

Dermot McCormack LiveXLive

Pasquale Rotella Insomniac

Brad Serling nugs.net