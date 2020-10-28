Katy Perry, Beastie Boys, Chicks, 200 More Artists Join Planned Parenthood Voting Campaign 

Planned Parenthood Action Fund has launched the “We Need Every Voice” campaign with full-page ads featuring over 200 top musicians. Katy Perry, Halsey, Andra Day, André “3000” Benjamin, Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Foo Fighters, HAIM, Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers, Questlove, Paulina Rubio, The Chicks, and more, have signed on to the “We Need Every Voice” campaign to encourage people to use their voices and their votes to drive change, and protect our reproductive freedoms.

The ad, appearing in six key states’ newspapers, including the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Times, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, encourages people to vote, and emphasizes, especially on the heels of the confirmation of another conservative Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett, “that this election – more than any other – will determine our health, rights, and our future,” the announcement says

“Following the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion and access to affordable health care, at extreme risk,” the announcement reads in part. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only further laid bare how crucially we need leaders who will fight for our rights and expand people’s access to health care, and make decisions that reflect the will of the people they serve. Approximately 77% of Americans do not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects. United, our voices have power and can change the direction of this country.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement: “Everything is on the line with this election. Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government – that’s why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in person in states with early voting. As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people’s health care access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for ‘We Need Every Voice’ to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights and our freedoms.”

You can join these artists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund by texting PLAN to 22422 to add your voice and find your polling place here.