Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo is the latest celebrity to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he and his family are in self-isolation.

Domingo announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Sunday morning, saying it was his “moral duty” to tell people. He said that his symptoms included a fever and coughing, but he and his family are in “good health” after his results came back positive.

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six-foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please, above all, stay home if you can,” he wrote. “Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community.”

The news comes one day after Domingo resigned from the American Guild of Musical Artists, a union representing opera singers, ballet dancers and other musicians, due to an investigation into past sexual misconduct allegations against him. The investigation found those allegations from more than 20 women to be credible. Domingo also donated $500,000 toward programs that help eliminate sexual harassment and support victims.