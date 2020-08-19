Phoenix Drops New Song, ‘Identical,’ From Bill Murray Film ‘On the Rocks’ (Listen and Watch Trailer)

Phoenix have released their first new song since 2017, “Identical,” which is featured in Sofia Coppola’s forthcoming film “On the Rocks,” which reunites the director with “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray as well as Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans.

The song, the band’s first release since 2017’s album “Ti Amo,” can also be heard in the new trailer for the upcoming Original Films and A24 film. According to the announcement, the film finds a young New York mother (Jones), who is having doubts about her marriage, teaming up with her playboy father (Murray) to tail her husband (Wayans). The film is slated to open in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.

In addition to contributing “Identical” to the end credits of the film, Phoenix wrote the score and assembled its soundtrack. This is their fifth cinematic collaboration with Coppola since she first used their song “Too Young” in “Lost In Translation.”

The band have shared an accompanying video for the track directed by Roman Coppola, who previously helmed videos for their songs “Funky Squaredance,” “Long Distance Call,” and “Everything Is Everything.”

Both the song and the video are dedicated to the band’s friend and collaborator Philippe Zdar, who passed away last year.



