Phish’s Trey Anastasio to Livestream From New York’s Beacon Theatre Every Friday for Eight Weeks

Trey Anastasio and MSG Entertainment have announced “The Beacon Jams,” an eight-week virtual residency to be streamed for free exclusively on Twitch, live from New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre every Friday at 8 p.m. ET from October 9 through November 27.

According to the announcement, “The Beacon Jams” performances will have no live audience and will feature acoustic and electric performances as well as home audience interaction, alongside an array of surprises.

Watch the teaser below.

All proceeds from The Beacon Jams donations will benefit Phish’s long-running non-profit, the WaterWheel Foundation, and its new Divided Sky Fund (DSF). The proceeds will be used to deliver help to those affected by addiction and help further plans to open a treatment center in Vermont. To watch The Beacon Jams, go to: https://www.twitch.tv/treyanastasio.

“When we thought about playing the Beacon, I was reminded of the meaning of the word,” Anastasio says. “A beacon is a beam of light, often from a lighthouse, which sends it out to sailors who are lost at sea and all alone. They look for the beacon and it guides them home.

“Sometimes gifts come wrapped in strange packages. A lot of this is thanks to Twitch and our friends and family at MSG Entertainment. When the idea to do these benefits was born, everybody at MSG Entertainment jumped in and partnered with us and the Divided Sky Fund, which is very kind of them. This is an opportunity for forward motion.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Trey on this very special and first-ever virtual residency at the Beacon Theatre to benefit two immensely important causes – the Divided Sky Fund and the WaterWheel Foundation,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Entertainment. “As we navigate the live music scene through this socially distant world, we couldn’t think of a more natural way to bring live music to so many fans for such a great cause.”

“We could not be more excited to be part of this amazing partnership with Trey Anastasio and MSG Entertainment to help raise donations for such worthy causes,” said Will Farrell-Green, Head of Music Content at Twitch. “Twitch offers the same intimate experience that artists and their audiences have come to expect from live shows. Over the course of this virtual residency, fans of Trey and Phish will be able to attend performances from anywhere in the world, while feeling like they are right in the front row of the Beacon.”

The WaterWheel Foundation was created by Phish in 1997 to oversee the band’s charitable endeavors. The Foundation raises money primarily through its Touring Division, partnering with local non-profits in communities Phish visits on tour and with national organizations during times of need. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to hundreds of non-profits. The Divided Sky Fund will focus on delivering quality care and compassionate treatment for those suffering from addiction. Fans will be encouraged to donate throughout the eight-week event; net proceeds from merchandise sales during The Beacon Jams will go directly to the DSF.

“I’ve been sober for 13 years,” Anastasio says, “It’s a great blessing in my life. We started talking about the idea of a treatment center about a year ago. I was worried that the project would get derailed because of the pandemic but it didn’t – it actually picked up steam; things are really rolling along now. ‘The Beacon Jam’s emerged as a way to raise money for it while also allowing me to play for the fans again.”

“The Beacon Jams” Twitch stream is produced in partnership with Relix Magazine.