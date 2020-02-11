×

Ilan Eshkeri Scoring David Attenborough BBC Series 'Perfect Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

Ilan Eshkeri has been tapped to score the BBC Earth docuseries “Perfect Planet.” Eshkeri, who has previously composed scores for “Still Alice” and “Young Victoria,” joins the ranks of Hans Zimmer and Steven Price who previously worked on “Planet Earth II” and “Our Planet,” respectively.

David Attenborough will once again serve as the program’s host, and over the course of five episodes, will look at how animals are adapting to the environment. “Perfect Planet” explores volcanoes, weather, oceans and how forces of nature drive, shape and support Earth’s diversity of life.

Said Attenborough in announcing the series: “Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes — together these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in astonishing diversity. They make Earth truly unique — a perfect planet. Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good.”

“Perfect Planet” will also be promoted at the BBC industry event Showcase on Feb. 11 in Liverpool, UK in which Eshkeri will also be in attendance with Attenborough.

Aside from scoring movies, Eshkeri’s body of work includes collaborations with Annie Lennox and Sinead O’ Connor. He co-created two ballets;  “Symbiosis” for the Rambert Dance Company and “Narcissus and Echo,” choreographed by Sergei Polunin.  His work will also be heard on “The White Crow” directed by Ralph Fiennes.

Eshkeri’s versatility as a composer extends to his video game work, having composed music for Electronic Arts and Sony Playstation. And notably worked with the European Space Agency composing music for an astronaut’s mission to the International Space Station.

“Perfect Planet” is created by the same team that made “Our Planet.”

