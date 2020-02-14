Pearl Jam’s Lunar Listening Party: Fans Preview New Song by Pointing Phones at the Moon

Pearl Jam fans are howling at the moon in anticipation of the band’s forthcoming album, “Gigaton.”

On Tuesday, the Seattle rockers announced a digital stunt that allows mobile users to preview Pearl Jam’s new song “Superblood Wolfmoon” through an augmented reality experience.

By visiting Moon.PearlJam.com, fans can point their phone cameras at the moon, which then triggers a snippet of “Superblood Wolfmoon,” the second single off Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album, “Gigaton,” scheduled for release March 27.

Who else found the #SuperBloodWolfMoon? Try it for yourself at https://t.co/MNGW3Kf92d https://t.co/qD8ZDvx5ab — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2020

The band’s label, Republic Records, partnered with the award-winning interactive company Powster on the promotion.

“Engaging Pearl Jam fans to go outside and experience the moon in an exciting way is a testament to the innovative spirit the band brings to music,” said Bill Gerdts, digital marketing exec at Republic Records.

The AR experience will be available through Feb. 19 when “Superblood Wolfmoon” gets released in full on digital platforms.