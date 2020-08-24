Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Talks Activism, Empathy, on Lily Cornell Silver’s IGTV Show (Watch)

Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, welcome a special guest to “Mind Wide Open,” her IGTV show, on Monday: Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, who she’s known for most of her life. (Her mom, former Soundgarden manager Susan Silver, was a co-manager of Pearl Jam in the band’s early days.)

“I am thrilled that Ed offered to do Mind Wide Open,” Lily said in a statement announcing the show. “His and his family’s support around my series means so much to me. He has always been like an uncle to me and is one of the pillars of support in my life. I know how impactful his voice is to people around the world and I deeply appreciate everything he stands for, so I am really excited for others to watch and hear his insights.”

In their conversation, Vedder delves into growing up in somewhat tough circumstances and how that experience shaped him in terms of his work ethic, his ability to survive challenging times and how his love of music helped him to find the path that led him to Pearl Jam. He also tells Lily know how proud he is of her activism and passion around Mind Wide Open, as well as his daughter Olivia’s series Let’s Talk.

“Lucky for the planet that you guys are way more intelligent and way more in tune than you know,” he says.

In the post accompanying the show, Lily writes: “I am honored to be joined by a guiding light in my life, Eddie Vedder of @pearljam. We discuss societal and political impacts on mental health, Eddie’s own experiences, and the importance of activism and empathy.

“Reminder to register to vote if you haven’t already! To learn more about the importance of voting, especially in the upcoming November election, check out organizations such as @whenweallvote, @headcountorg, and @rockthevote.”

Launched last month, previous episodes of “Mind Wide Open” featured Dr. Laura van Dernoot-Lipsky of the Trauma Stewardship in Seattle, Dr. Marc Brackett, author of Permission to Feel and founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, TikTok/Instagram influencer Sir Carter, Guns N’ Roses bassist, Duff McKagan and Monique Minahan, founder of The Grief Practice.