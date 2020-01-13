×

Pearl Jam Announces First Album in Seven Years, Along With North American Tour

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Inductee Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center, in New York2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show, New York, USA - 7 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pearl Jam hadn’t been back to the recording studio since the band’s 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction — not since 2013’s “Lightning Bolt,” in fact — but that drought is coming to an end. The group announced Monday that a new album, “Gigaton,” will arrive March 27.

The band hasn’t been quite so absent from concert stages during that interim, but a tour of North American arenas has been set to accompany the new release, too, with a first leg set to begin March 18 in Toronto and conclude with two-night stands in L.A. and Oakland in mid-April, with a March 30 gig at Madison Square Garden among the stops on the short jaunt.

A debut single from the album, “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” is said to be imminent but hasn’t yet been released.

In a statement, Mike McCready acknowledged that it’d been a while. ““Making this record was a long journey,” said the guitarist. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The album cover suggests a climate change undertone: Taken in Norway by Canadian marine biologist Paul Nicklen, the “Ice Waterfall” photo “features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.”

A “Verified Fan” presale for the tour dates goes on sale Jan. 23 through Ticketmaster, and a general sale for remaining tickets happens Jan. 24. (In case you’re still mired in the ’90s, yes, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster have gone from nemeses to BFFs over the years.)

Pearl Jam has already announced a summer tour of Europe. More U.S. dates are expected to follow these 14 initial ones later in the year.

Full ticket information for the tour can be found here. Registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan registration, a program designed to weed out scalpers, takes place Monday through Wednesday here. Under Ticketmaster’s SafeTix program, tickets are nontransferable except through the ticketing agency’s Fan-to-Fan Ticket Exchange.

Pearl Jam’s tour dates:

     
March 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
March 24 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
March 28 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
March 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
April 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 4 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
April 6 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
April 11 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
April 13 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
April 15 & 16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
April 18 & 19 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

 

More Music

  • Inductee Eddie Vedder from the band

    Pearl Jam Announces First Album in Seven Years, Along With North American Tour

    Pearl Jam hadn’t been back to the recording studio since the band’s 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction — not since 2013’s “Lightning Bolt,” in fact — but that drought is coming to an end. The group announced Monday that a new album, “Gigaton,” will arrive March 27. The band hasn’t been quite [...]

  • Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler

    The Oscars have never been edgy, but this year, the Academy Awards reminded you of how stodgy they could be. After the dust settled on Monday morning from this year’s nominations, it was surprising just how many favorites had been snubbed. No Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers.” No Awkwafina for “The Farewell.” No Lupita Nyong’o for [...]

  • Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the

    Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Joker' Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

    “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement. The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John

    Elton John's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Rockets to Front of Oscar Songs Pack

    Elton John could take home his second Oscar and longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin his first, as their song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was among the best song nominees at Monday’s Oscar nomination announcements. The two have already taken home the Golden Globe for their closing song in the John biopic, their [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

    Ariana Grande will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the singer announced today on her social media accounts. While there has been no official confirmation yet from the Grammys, sources tell Variety that several performers will be making the announcements themselves before the Grammys’ traditional, multi-artist announcements are made. Billie Eilish kicked off the tactic [...]

  • Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage leave

    R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Returns Home to Parents

    Azriel Clary was 17 years old when she left her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, to live with R. Kelly. She and Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, often spoke publicly in the singer’s defense, even as accusations of sexual abuse against him multiplied in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad