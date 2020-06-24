Pearl Jam Gives First COVID-Era Performance on ‘All In WA’ Livestream

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam’s 2020 tour in support of its new album “Gigaton” was postponed before it began. But the Seattle band gave fans a first taste of what a live performance from “Gigaton” will sound like when it performed a socially distanced version of “Dance of the Clairvoyants” Wednesday night as part of the “All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief” livestream event.

“All In WA” also featured performances from Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Ciara, Sir Mix-a-Lot and Allen Stone. It aired on Washington stations KREM, KING 5, KONG and KSKN, as well as on Amazon Prime.

In the video, which is available now on Pearl Jam’s YouTube channel, each member of the band performs his role in isolation, with Eddie Vedder swirling around a room adorned with psychedelic lights and other odd props, bassist Jeff Ament tapping out the main synth parts from the control room of his Montana home studio and guitarist Mike McCready jamming out while decorated in glow-in-the-dark paint. Vedder’s wife and daughters also make an appearance in the background of his scenes.

Additionally, the performance featured contributions from former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who was set to open the aborted Gigaton tour with his new Pluralone project. This is the first time Klinghoffer has been prominently featured in a “live” Pearl Jam performance.

“Dance of the Clairvoyants” was the first single released from “Gigaton” and turned heads with its new wave-flecked sound. Album producer Josh Evans told Variety earlier this year that at first, he was thrilled with the new direction but wondered, “How could this be on a Pearl Jam record? Then Ed came in and sang his parts, and it became a Pearl Jam song. For me, it validated the way we were working. If we could do that, we could do anything. It felt like we cracked the code after this song. It was really inspiring, certainly for me.”

In other Pearl Jam news, the group earlier this week postponed its planned September appearance at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival in Doheny Park, Ca., with the event now set to take place Sept. 24-26, 2021. All of the previously confirmed performers will be on hand for the new dates, including Kings of Leon, My Morning Jacket, the Pretenders, Maggie Rogers, Sharon Van Etten and Vedder himself.