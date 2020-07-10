Pandora Unveils ‘Most Thumbed’ Movie Songs Playlist, From ‘See You Again’ to ‘Shallow’

Streaming platform Pandora has unveiled its Most-Thumbed Movie Songs Playlist. Based on Pandora listeners’ thumbs-up activity, 102 of the most popular movie songs were rounded up.

Among the most-thumbed tracks are “Earned It” by the Weeknd from “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth from “Furious 7” and “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri from “Twilight.”

Other classic movie songs featured include “Titanic’s” “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston from “The Bodyguard” and “Mrs. Robinson” from “The Graduate” by Simon and Garfunkel.

Oscar winners for best original song also making the playlist are Adele’s “Skyfall,” from the James Bond movie of the same name, and the 2018 winner “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the “A Star Is Born” remake.

The playlist can be streamed here. Here’s the full list of most-thumbed and loved movie songs:

“Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” – The Weeknd – “50 Shades of Grey”

“See You Again (Feat. Charlie Puth)” – Wiz Khalifa – “Furious 7”

“A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri – “Twilight”

“Lose Yourself” – Eminem – “8 Mile”

“Iris” – The Goo Goo Dolls – “City of Angels”

“Broken (Feat. Amy Lee)” – Seether – “The Punisher”

“Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World” – Thomas Newman – “Meet Joe Black”

“Regulate (feat. Nate Dogg)” – Warren G – “Above the Rim”

“End Of The Road” – Boyz II Men – “Boomerang”

“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston – “The Bodyguard”

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams – “Despicable Me 2”

“Love Me Like You Do” – Ellie Goulding – “Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Gangsta’s Paradise (feat. L.V.)” – Coolio – “Dangerous Minds”

“Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor – “Rocky III”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”

“Blow Me Away (Soundtrack Version)” – Martin O’Donnell & Michael Salvatori – “Halo 2”

“Young And Beautiful” – Lana Del Rey – “The Great Gatsby”

“The Sweetest Thing (feat. Lauryn Hill)” – Refugee Camp Allstars – “Love Jones”

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees – “Saturday Night Fever”

“My Little Girl” – Tim McGraw – “My Friend Flicka”

“Breakaway ” – Kelly Clarkson – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

“Today Was A Fairytale” – Taylor Swift – “Valentine’s Day”

“Lady Marmalade ” – Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & Pink – “Moulin Rouge”

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing ” – Aerosmith – “Armageddon”

“Elastic Heart (Feat. The Weeknd & Diplo)” – Sia – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” – Bryan Adams – “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“I Wanna Sex You Up (Single Mix)” – Color Me Badd – “New Jack City”

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Remastered)” – Bob Dylan – “Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid”

“I Cross My Heart” – George Strait – “Pure Country”

“Mrs. Robinson ” – Simon & Garfunkel – “The Graduate”

“Take My Breath Away (Re-Recorded)” – Berlin – “Top Gun”

“I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow (feat. Dan Tyminski)” – The Soggy Bottom Boys – “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes – “Dirty Dancing”

“My Heart Will Go On” – Céline Dion – “Titanic”

“Don’t Let Go (Love)” – En Vogue – “Set It Off”

“Back in Time” – Pitbull – “Men in Black 3”

“Independent Women, Pt. 1 (#1’s Edit)” – Destiny’s Child – “Charlie’s Angels”

“Decode” – Paramore – “Twilight”

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship – “Mannequin”

“Kiss” – Prince – “Under the Cherry Moon”

“When Doves Cry” – Prince – “Purple Rain”

“Night Fever (From “Saturday Night Fever” Soundtrack)” – Bee Gees – “Saturday Night Fever”

“Purple Rain” – Prince – “Purple Rain”

“Blaze Of Glory” – Jon Bon Jovi – “Young Guns II”

“You’re the One That I Want” – Olivia Newton-John – “Grease”

“Danger Zone ” – Kenny Loggins – “Top Gun”

“Down to the River to Pray” – Alison Krauss – “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

“Shallow (Radio Edit)” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

“Only Hope” – Mandy Moore – “A Walk to Remember”

“Call Me” – Blondie -” American Gigolo”

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Black Panther”

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” – Whitney Houston – “Waiting to Exhale”

“Skyfall” – Adele – “Skyfall”

“You Are the Music in Me ” – (Soundtrack Version) Troy & Gabriella – “High School Musical 2”

“Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (Soundtrack Version) (feat. Ol’ DB)” – Pras Michel – “Bulworth”

“Glory of Love” – Peter Cetera – “Karate Kid Part II”

“Endless Love” – The Supremes – “Endless Love”

“Summer Nights (Feat. John Travolta)” – Olivia Newton-John – “Grease”

“Rewrite The Stars” – Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

“Nothing But Trouble” – Lil Wayne & Charlie Puth – “808”

“Ghostbusters” – Ray Parker Jr. & Raydio – “Ghostbusters”

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – UB40 – “Sliver”

“Almost Is Never Enough” – Ariana Grande & Nathan Sykes- “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

“Falling Slowly” – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova – “Once”

“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” – Christopher Cross – “Arthur”

“A Hard Day’s Night (Remastered 2015)” – The Beatles – “A Hard Day’s Night”

“Flashdance… What a Feeling” – Irene Cara – “Flashdance”

“The Son of Flynn” – Daft Punk – “Tron: Legacy”

“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Highlights Version)” – Jennifer Hudson – “Dreamgirls”

“Come Together” – The Beatles – “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

“Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Live)” – Phil Collins – “Against All Odds”

“Live And Let Die (2018 Remaster)” – Paul McCartney & Wings – “Live and Let Die”

“On the Road Again” – Willie Nelson – “Honeysuckle Rose”

“Don’t You Forget About Me (Live) (1987)” – Simple Minds – “The Breakfast Club”

“Crazy For You” – Madonna – “Vision Quest”

“The Power Of Love” – Huey Lewis and the News – “Back to the Future”

“How Do I Live ” – Trisha Yearwood – “Con Air”

“Stay (I Missed You)” – Lisa Loeb – “Reality Bites”

“Again” – Janet Jackson – “Poetic Justice”

“Almost Paradise” – Mike Reno And Ann Wilson – “Footloose”

“Til I Hear It From You ” – Gin Blossoms – “Empire Records”

“Heartland” – George Strait – “Pure Country”

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” – Stevie Wonder – “The Woman In Red”

“Mamma Mia” – Mamma Mia (Original Motion Picture Cast) – “Mamma Mia”

“Kiss From A Rose” – Seal – “Batman Forever”

“After All” – Cher & Peter Cetera – “Chances Are”

“Something About Us” – Daft Punk – “Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem”

“Everything Is Awesome” – Tegan and Sara & The Lonely Island – “The Lego Movie”

“Over the Rainbow” – Judy Garland – “The Wizard of Oz”

“Love Of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) (Feat. Common)” – Erykah Badu- “Brown Sugar”

“Men in Black” – Will Smith – “Men In Black”

“Pusherman” – Curtis Mayfield – “Superfly”

“Say You, Say Me” – Lionel Richie – “White Nights”

“La Bamba (45 Version)” – Los Lobos – “La Bamba”

“9 to 5” – Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”

“You Could Be Mine” – Guns N’ Roses – “Terminator 2”

“Last Dance ” – Donna Summer – “Thank God It’s Friday”

“Dead Souls” – Nine Inch Nails – “The Crow”

“Streets of Philadelphia” – Bruce Springsteen – “Philadelphia”

“Cell Block Tango” – Goodwin, Denise Faye, Ekaterina Chtchelkanova, Mýa Harrison & Taye Diggs – “Chicago”

“Fight The Power” – Public Enemy – “Do the Right Thing”

“Jai Ho! ” – A.R. Rahman – “Slumdog Millionaire”