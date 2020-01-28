Osheaga and Firefly Festivals Reveal Lineups: Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, More

Two of the summer’s biggest festivals — Firefly in Delaware and Osheaga in Montreal — announced their lineups this week, and both feature some of the most important artists working today.

Delaware’s Firefly Festival will feature headliners Billie Eilish, Halsey and Rage Against the Machine (the latter of which is also set to headline Coachella). Khalid, Diplo, Maggie Rogers and Tove Lo are also among the names added to the ninth edition of the annual event, which takes place June 18-21. The four-day festival, presented by AEG, takes place 600 acres of camping, dining and interactive entertainment. The happening describes itself as “the East Coast’s largest music and camping festival,” and tickets are on sale on Feb. 3, or can be picked up early by signing up for the Firefly’s presale on their website. Last year, the festival featured headliners such as Post Malone, Panic! At the Disco, and Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Montreal’s Osheaga festival announced its 2020 lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo (who just won multiple Grammy Awards over the weekend) and Foo Fighters headlining the 3-day soirée taking place over the July 31-Aug. 2 weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The Quebec festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary this summer. Foo Fighters anchor the Friday night of the festival, which also features acts such as Vampire Weekend. Saturday night has tapped Lizzo at Osheaga, in addition to names such as Lewis Capaldi. Sunday will see Kendrick Lamar holding down the lineup, which also features Of Monsters and Men on the closing day/night. According to local Montreal website MTLblog, organizers may have been forced to release the full bill early after a leak of the 2020 Osheaga lineup began appearing prematurely via posters put up around the city.