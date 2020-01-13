Elton John’s ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ Rockets to Front of Oscar Songs Pack

Randy Newman, Cynthia Erivo, Diane Warren and the husband-wife team behind "Frozen" are among the other best original song nominees.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elton John could take home his second Oscar and longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin his first, as their song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was among the best song nominees at Monday’s Oscar nomination announcements.

The two have already taken home the Golden Globe for their closing song in the John biopic, their first award together in 52 years of songwriting collaboration. John won a 1994 Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original Disney animated film “The Lion King.”

Four of the five songs are by writers who have been to the Oscars before. Up twice this year, Randy Newman earned his 21st and 22nd nominations for “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” as well as the original score from the same movie. He has already won two Oscars, both from Pixar films (“Monsters Inc.” and “Toy Story 3”).

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez return to the Oscar competition with “Into the Unknown,” the big tune from “Frozen II.” They are also two-time winners, and also for Disney films in both cases: “Let It Go” in the first “Frozen” movie and “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Veteran songwriter Diane Warren earned her 11th nomination for “I’m Standing With You,” from “Breakthrough.” This is her fifth nod in the past six years and she has still not won.

The newcomers in this category are Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Brian Campbell for “Stand Up,” the end-title song from the Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.” Erivo, who is also nominated as best actress for the role, co-wrote and sang the song.

Overlooked in the final voting the 345 music-branch members were such superstars as Beyoncé, who contributed a new song to Disney’s remake of “The Lion King”; Pharrell Williams, who wrote one for the documentary “The Black Godfather”; Thom Yorke of Radiohead, for a song in “Motherless Brooklyn”; and Mary Steenburgen, whose song from the country-flavored “Wild Rose” was considered a last-minute contender.

The best original song category often rewards tunes from films that get no other nominations. That was the case for three out of five nominees this year, as “Rocketman” failed to secure a nom for Globe acting winner Taron Egerton, or anyone else who worked on the film, and “Frozen II” was, surprisingly, frozen out of the animated feature category. The faith-based film “Breakthrough” also got its only nod via the recognition for Warren.

More Music

  • Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the

    Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Joker' Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

    “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement. The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John

    Elton John's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Rockets to Front of Oscar Songs Pack

    Elton John could take home his second Oscar and longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin his first, as their song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was among the best song nominees at Monday’s Oscar nomination announcements. The two have already taken home the Golden Globe for their closing song in the John biopic, their [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

    Ariana Grande will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the singer announced today on her social media accounts. While there has been no official confirmation yet from the Grammys, sources tell Variety that several performers will be making the announcements themselves before the Grammys’ traditional, multi-artist announcements are made. Billie Eilish kicked off the tactic [...]

  • Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage leave

    R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Returns Home to Parents

    Azriel Clary was 17 years old when she left her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, to live with R. Kelly. She and Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, often spoke publicly in the singer’s defense, even as accusations of sexual abuse against him multiplied in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” and [...]

  • Emile Haynie arrives at the 59th

    Hipgnosis Acquires Emile Haynie Catalog, Stakes in Hits by Lana Del Rey, Kanye West

    Hipgnosis Songs announced Thursday that it has acquired a music catalog from producer Emile Haynie. According to the announcement, Hipgnosis has purchased 100% of Haynie’s worldwide copyrights to 122 songs including Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out Of Heaven” and “Runaway” by Kanye West featuring Pusha T, among others. Haynie has built [...]

  • Toby Mac performs at the 47th

    Toby Mac Shares Grief Over Son's Death in '21 Years' Music Video (Watch)

    Christian music star TobyMac has channeled his anguish over his adult son’s sudden death in October into a new song and music video, “21 Years,” that is full of gospel overtones but doesn’t sugar-coat the anguish and questioning the singer continues to feel over the tragedy. “The last couple of months have been the hardest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad