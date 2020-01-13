×

Hildur Guðnadóttir’s ‘Joker’ Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

Thomas Newman, Alexandre Desplat, Randy Newman and John Williams fill out the widely expected list for best original score.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture for 'Joker' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020.Press Room - 77th Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement.

The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, to which star Joaquin Phoenix danced as it was being played on the set, has been much discussed in the industry.

Her nomination was the seventh for a female composer writing an original dramatic score: Ann Ronell was nominated in 1945; Rachel Portman three times (in 1996, 1999 and 2000), winning for “Emma”; Anne Dudley, who won for “The Full Monty” in 1999; and Mica Levi, nominated for “Jackie” in 2010. Angela Morley was nominated twice in the 1970s for adaptation scores, a category that has been discontinued.

Guðnadóttir was the only newcomer in the category.

John Williams received a record 52nd Oscar nomination for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”; he is not only the most nominated composer in Hollywood history, he is also the second most-nominated person overall, behind Walt Disney. He has five Oscars, including one for the original “Star Wars” score in 1977.

Randy Newman was nominated twice this year, for a song in “Toy Story 4,” and for his dramatic score for “Marriage Story.” These are his 21st and 22nd nominations; he already has two statuettes for songs in the Pixar films “Toy Story 3” and “Monsters Inc.”

Randy’s cousin Thomas Newman earned his 15th nomination, so far without a win, for the music of “1917.” The World War I film is his seventh collaboration with director Sam Mendes (earlier ones include “American Beauty” and “Skyfall,” both prior nominees).

French composer Alexandre Desplat received his 11th nomination for “Little Women.” He has won twice, for “Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Shape of Water.”

The 345-member music branch voted on the score and song nominees based on 15-film shortlists in each category.

The final five nominations were widely predicted, omitting such previous contenders as Nicholas Britell (“The King”), Michael Giacchino (“Jojo Rabbit”), Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”), Marco Beltrami (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Alberto Iglesias (“Pain & Glory”).

More Music

  • Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the

    Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Joker' Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

    “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement. The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John

    Elton John's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Rockets to Front of Oscar Songs Pack

    Elton John could take home his second Oscar and longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin his first, as their song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was among the best song nominees at Monday’s Oscar nomination announcements. The two have already taken home the Golden Globe for their closing song in the John biopic, their [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

    Ariana Grande will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the singer announced today on her social media accounts. While there has been no official confirmation yet from the Grammys, sources tell Variety that several performers will be making the announcements themselves before the Grammys’ traditional, multi-artist announcements are made. Billie Eilish kicked off the tactic [...]

  • Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage leave

    R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Returns Home to Parents

    Azriel Clary was 17 years old when she left her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, to live with R. Kelly. She and Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, often spoke publicly in the singer’s defense, even as accusations of sexual abuse against him multiplied in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” and [...]

  • Emile Haynie arrives at the 59th

    Hipgnosis Acquires Emile Haynie Catalog, Stakes in Hits by Lana Del Rey, Kanye West

    Hipgnosis Songs announced Thursday that it has acquired a music catalog from producer Emile Haynie. According to the announcement, Hipgnosis has purchased 100% of Haynie’s worldwide copyrights to 122 songs including Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out Of Heaven” and “Runaway” by Kanye West featuring Pusha T, among others. Haynie has built [...]

  • Toby Mac performs at the 47th

    Toby Mac Shares Grief Over Son's Death in '21 Years' Music Video (Watch)

    Christian music star TobyMac has channeled his anguish over his adult son’s sudden death in October into a new song and music video, “21 Years,” that is full of gospel overtones but doesn’t sugar-coat the anguish and questioning the singer continues to feel over the tragedy. “The last couple of months have been the hardest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad