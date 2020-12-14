Oriel, New PR Company, Launched by Carleen Donovan, Chloe Walsh and Jen Appel

PR vets Carleen Donovan, Chloe Walsh and Jen Appel have announced the launch of the Oriel Company, which is described as a “modern creative lab and idea house handling media relations, integrated communications, and entertainment consulting.” for musicians, actors and brands.

Its initial client list includes Kelsea Ballerini, André “3000” Benjamin, Arctic Monkeys, Phoebe Bridgers, the Killers, Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Levine and Maroon 5, Juliette Lewis, Old Dominion, Liz Phair, Questlove and the Roots, Robyn and Weezer (the full list appears below). The firm maintains offices in both New York and Los Angeles.

The new company is described as an evolution of Donovan’s company, DPR, that sees Walsh and Appel joining from Grandstand PR, although all three worked together at Press Here several years ago.

“Collectively, Chloe, Jen, and myself share so many great memories and an incredible 20 plus year history of collaborating together,” Donovan said. “We also share the same philosophy regarding our clients. By teaming up, we wanted to leverage the reach of a larger agency with the concentration of a boutique. The Oriel Company presents the opportunity to do just that and deliver the gold standard in commitment to our roster and projects.”

Walsh and Appel added, “It’s with great enthusiasm we announce this new venture. Being reunited with our longtime friend and colleague Carleen as DPR turns into The Oriel Company, is a hugely exciting endeavor. What Carleen and her staff have achieved in the last five years is incredibly impressive. This is a wonderful opportunity to vastly expand the company from our position on the West Coast. We all share a vision for a forward-thinking, creative media lab and are thrilled to bring our clients into this dynamic and diverse new landscape.

“We’ve both enjoyed the time spent working under the Grandstand umbrella over the past few years and would like to thank Meghan Helsel, Kate Jackson, Dana Erickson and Lisa Gottheil for their expert support. We feel lucky to be a part of such a strong female-led community of entertainment executives and look forward to celebrating one another’s continued successes.”

The new company’s initial roster list is: Adam Levine, André “3000” Benjamin, Arctic Monkeys, Conor Oberst and Bright Eyes, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip, THE INTERNET, Juliette Lewis, Kelsea Ballerini, The Kills, The Killers, Lenny Kravitz, Liz Phair, Maroon 5, Matt Martians, Matthew Sabrina, Old Dominion, Phoebe Bridgers, Phoenix, Questlove, Robyn, The Roots, Steve Lacy, Syd, Weezer, Zoe Kravitz.