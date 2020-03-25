Check Out OneRepublic’s New Song ‘Better Days,’ Recorded in Quarantine and Benefiting MusiCares

Today, OneRepublic released a new song called, “Better Days,” which was literally written and recorded while the group is in quarantine. The group and its label, Interscope Records, will donate a portion of the proceeds from the streaming of “Better Days” through September 2020 to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to help those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On writing the song, frontman Ryan Tedder says, “We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO. A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with Covid-19 in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A. at my studio for two weeks. With only two songs left to finish, one of them happened to be ‘Better Days.’ We write about real experiences and events that happen to us – this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis.”

The song is slated to appear on the group’s next album, “Human.”

According to the announcement, OneRepublic is also inviting fans to collaborate on their music video for “Better Days.” Launched yesterday, the group wants fans to share their videos at home, sharing acts of kindness. They want to hear from first responders, survivors, volunteers on how they are keeping healthy, what they are cooking, how they are virtually staying connected with friends and family, how their pets are keeping them company, and safely sending footage of your neighborhood or city and how’s it’s changed and anything else that creatively expresses what you are doing while staying safe and staying home. They will collect videos from fans over the next few days using the Cinebody app.