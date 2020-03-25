×

Check Out OneRepublic’s New Song ‘Better Days,’ Recorded in Quarantine and Benefiting MusiCares

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
OneRepublic
CREDIT: Genevieve Tedder

Today, OneRepublic released a new song called, “Better Days,” which was literally written and recorded while the group is in quarantine. The group and its label, Interscope Records, will donate a portion of the proceeds from the streaming of “Better Days” through September 2020 to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to help those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On writing the song, frontman Ryan Tedder says, “We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO. A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with Covid-19 in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A. at my studio for two weeks. With only two songs left to finish, one of them happened to be ‘Better Days.’ We write about real experiences and events that happen to us – this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis.”

The song is slated to appear on the group’s next album, “Human.”

 

According to the announcement, OneRepublic is also inviting fans to collaborate on their music video for “Better Days.” Launched yesterday, the group wants fans to share their videos at home, sharing acts of kindness. They want to hear from first responders, survivors, volunteers on how they are keeping healthy, what they are cooking, how they are virtually staying connected with friends and family, how their pets are keeping them company, and safely sending footage of your neighborhood or city and how’s it’s changed and anything else that creatively expresses what you are doing while staying safe and staying home. They will collect videos from fans over the next few days using the Cinebody app.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Global Citizen Live Streams John Legend

    How Global Citizen Is Making Superstar Music Live-Streams a Daily Phenomenon

    If you’re a big music fan, there’s a good chance you’ve seen more live music in the last week or two than you have in months. That’s if we put “live” in quotes, anyhow, and allow it to apply to the sudden phenomenon of pop-up web concerts that have replaced the local venue experience in [...]

  • Neil Finn House Los Angeles

    Neil Finn Goes His Own Way in Los Feliz

    Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Finn, Crowded House frontman and Fleetwood Mac’s newest member, has purchased an impressive new house on L.A.’s Eastside, in the perennially expensive and celeb-beloved community of Los Feliz. Records reveal Finn and longtime wife Sharon paid $4.3 million for the property, which was sold by Emmy-winning “Simpsons” writer Tim Long, former head [...]

  • J Balvin

    Quibi Reveals '&Music' Series Featuring Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, More

    Quibi, the short-form video platform set to launch on April 6, has debuted a trailer for new series “&Music.” Featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, Martin Garrix and YG, among others, the series looks at specific aspects of music-making and performance from the point of view of those who work with [...]

  • Lukas Nelson

    Lukas Nelson on the Underlying Messages Behind 'Naked Garden' and 'Turn Off the News'

    In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lukas Nelson is in self-imposed isolation on his family’s ranch outside Austin, Tex. But that doesn’t mean the singer-songwriter, who inherited his guitar chops and unmistakable vocals from dad, country legend Willie Nelson, is resting on his laurels. In between playing in live-streaming shows (including a recent acoustic [...]

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Tony Awards are the latest industry event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Theatre Wing, which backs the show, announced on Wednesday that the 74th edition of the annual celebration of the best of theater will be pushed back indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on CBS, [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Endeavor Lays Off 250 Across Company, Exploring Wide Salary Cuts

    Endeavor has laid off roughly 250 staffers across its portfolio of businesses, sources told Variety, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze Hollywood. Pay cuts are being evaluated for all remaining employees, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a memo on Wednesday. The majority of staff cuts have hit IMG Academy, a sports education facility, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad