‘One World: Together at Home’ 79-Song Album Available Now on Streaming Services

Lady Gaga Smile Global Citizen

Just three days after the “One World: Together at Home” online concert aired, a 79-song, four-hour-long album of the event is available from Global Citizen and Universal Music Group on the streaming services Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. The album features Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves,  Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder, among many more; the full lineup appears below.

Associated proceeds from streaming of the “One World: Together at Home, The Album,” generated by the services, recording artists, record labels including those of UMG, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Big Machine Label Group and Ultra Music, as well as some other rightsholders, will be donated to Global Citizen in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.

The virtual concert raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief, according to Global Citizen.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, commented, “With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world’s biggest streaming services, ‘One World: Together at Home The Album’ will continue to generate support for the healthcare and other frontline workers around the world who are helping to save lives. With this album, fans will be able to revisit their favorite performances, while those who may have missed the live event will be able to experience the community created by this historic global event.”

The concert was an eight-hour cross-platform global special organized by Global Citizen, WHO and Lady Gaga that celebrated and supported healthcare workers and others on the frontlines as they lead the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcast was carried on more than 60 networks and nine digital platforms around the world. With Lady Gaga setting the show’s creative direction and curating the line up, the event was simultaneously broadcast in the U.S. onABC, CBS and NBC and hosted by the networks’ late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Contributions will go directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world.

As of April 7, the WHO has purchased and shipped more than 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 133 countries. This has included more than 970,000 N95 masks, 1 million boxes of gloves, 115,000 gowns and 34,000 face shields. The WHO has also shipped 1.5 million diagnostic kits to 126 countries, with shipments to another 10 countries. With over 7,000 staff across 150 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been positioned to lead and coordinate the global response, aiding critical prevention, detection, and response efforts to help the most vulnerable and at-risk countries to prepare and respond to the pandemic.

You can visit www.globalcitizen.com/togetherathome to take actions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. To date, Global Citizens from over 130 countries around the world have taken tens of thousands of actions in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.

One World: Together at Home The Album

  1. Smile — Lady Gaga
  2. Lean on Me / Love’s in Need of Love Today — Stevie Wonder
  3. Lady Madonna — Paul McCartney
  4. Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
  5. I’m Still Standing — Elton John
  6. Safety Dance — Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
  7. Carnaval — Maluma
  8. What a Wonderful World — Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
  9. River Cross – Eddie Vedder
  10. A Change is Gonna Come — Lizzo
  11. You Can’t Always Get What You Want — The Rolling Stones
  12. Higher Love — Keith Urban
  13. African Giant / Hallelujah — Burna Boy
  14. People — Jennifer Lopez
  15. Stand by Me — John Legend & Sam Smith
  16. Wake Me Up When September Ends — Billie Joe Armstrong
  17. Sunny (feat. FINNEAS) — Billie Eilish
  18. Soon You’ll Get Better — Taylor Swift
  19. The Prayer — Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga & Lang Lang
  20. Rise Up — Andra Day
  21. Black and White — Niall Horan
  22. Aaj Bhi — Vishual Mishra
  23. Purple Hat — Sofi Tukker
  24. The Bones — Hozier & Maren Morris
  25. Mad World — Adam Lambert
  26. I Will Never Let You Down — Rita Ora
  27. Rainbow — Kesha
  28. Nocturne in B Flat Minor, Op. 9, No. 1 — Lang Lang & Gina Alice Redinger
  29. No Me Doy Por Vencido — Luis Fonsi
  30. Memory — Jennifer Hudson
  31. Drive — Black Coffee & Delilah Montagu
  32. Mr. Brightside — The Killers
  33. Sajna Ve — Lisa Mishra
  34. Stolen Dance — Milky Chance
  35. See You Again — Charlie Puth
  36. Coffin — Jessie Reyez
  37. Troublemaker — Picture This
  38. Flashlight — Jessie J
  39. The Light — Common
  40. Robarte Un Beso — Sebastián Yatra
  41. I Want to Hold Your Hand — Ben Platt
  42. Together We are One — Delta Goodrem
  43. I Save the World the Day — Annie Lennox
  44. I Shall Believe — Sheryl Crow
  45. Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes
  46. Love Me Like You Do — Ellie Goulding
  47. People, I’ve Been Sad — Christine and the Queens
  48. Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime — Zucchero
  49. Better Together — Jack Johnson
  50. Praying — Kesha
  51. Malome – Cassper Nyovest
  52. Super Power — Adam Lambert
  53. Drinkee — Sofi Tukker
  54. Let’s Fall in Love for the Night — FINNEAS
  55. Caution — The Killers
  56. I’ll Be There — Jess Glynne
  57. Good Over Here — Sho Madjozi
  58. For You — Rita Ora & Liam Payne
  59. God is Love — Common
  60. Mountains — Christine and the Queens
  61. Bad Habit — Ben Platt
  62. Winona Ryder — Picture This
  63. Es Por Tí— Juanes
  64. Attention — Charlie Puth
  65. Brown Skin Girl — Leslie Odom Jr.
  66. Sunshine Girl — Billy Ray Cyrus
  67. Burn — Ellie Goulding
  68. Everyday is a Winding Road — Sheryl Crow
  69. Take Me to Church — Hozier
  70. Balance ton quoi — Angèle
  71. Un Año — Sebastián Yatra
  72. With You — SuperM
  73. Despacito — Luis Fonsi
  74. Bang Bang — Jessie J
  75. What I’m Leaving For — Lady Antebellum
  76. There Must Be an Angel — Annie Lennox & Lola Lennox
  77. Slow Hands — Niall Horan
  78. Bigger Love — John Legend
  79. Hallelujah — Jennifer Hudson

 

 

