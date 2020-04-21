‘One World: Together at Home’ 79-Song Album Available Now on Streaming Services

Just three days after the “One World: Together at Home” online concert aired, a 79-song, four-hour-long album of the event is available from Global Citizen and Universal Music Group on the streaming services Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. The album features Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder, among many more; the full lineup appears below.

Associated proceeds from streaming of the “One World: Together at Home, The Album,” generated by the services, recording artists, record labels including those of UMG, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Big Machine Label Group and Ultra Music, as well as some other rightsholders, will be donated to Global Citizen in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.

The virtual concert raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief, according to Global Citizen.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, commented, “With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world’s biggest streaming services, ‘One World: Together at Home The Album’ will continue to generate support for the healthcare and other frontline workers around the world who are helping to save lives. With this album, fans will be able to revisit their favorite performances, while those who may have missed the live event will be able to experience the community created by this historic global event.”

The concert was an eight-hour cross-platform global special organized by Global Citizen, WHO and Lady Gaga that celebrated and supported healthcare workers and others on the frontlines as they lead the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcast was carried on more than 60 networks and nine digital platforms around the world. With Lady Gaga setting the show’s creative direction and curating the line up, the event was simultaneously broadcast in the U.S. onABC, CBS and NBC and hosted by the networks’ late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Contributions will go directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world.

As of April 7, the WHO has purchased and shipped more than 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 133 countries. This has included more than 970,000 N95 masks, 1 million boxes of gloves, 115,000 gowns and 34,000 face shields. The WHO has also shipped 1.5 million diagnostic kits to 126 countries, with shipments to another 10 countries. With over 7,000 staff across 150 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been positioned to lead and coordinate the global response, aiding critical prevention, detection, and response efforts to help the most vulnerable and at-risk countries to prepare and respond to the pandemic.

You can visit www.globalcitizen.com/togetherathome to take actions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. To date, Global Citizens from over 130 countries around the world have taken tens of thousands of actions in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.

