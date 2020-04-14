‘Together at Home’ Special Adds Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and More

Global Citizen has announced a second round of artists for its “One World: Together At Home” global broadcast Saturday night, with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams among the musicians newly set to join the telecast.

Other personalities coming on board include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey and Victoria Beckham.

That’s just the beginning of the volume of names included in the announcement, as Global Citizen has also set a a six-hour streaming event to precede the televised two-hour special, with about 80 singers and actors taking part in that. Among the high-profile artists participating in the live-stream pre-telecast are John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Luis Fonsi, the Killers, Lang Lang, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, Ben Platt, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Juanes, Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox and Common.

As previously announced, the primary telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT, will be co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon and air on NBC, CBS, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia, Bell Media, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, RTE, the BBC, Amazon Prime Video and most digital music platforms.

Previously announced performers and presenters for the prime-time telecast include Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Additional names announced today for the six-hour streaming event before the televisoin show include Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Becky G, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Christine and the Queens, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, Heidi Klum, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Kesha, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

The two events are not a telethon, the org emphasizes — Lady Gaga has already joined with Global Citizen to raise tens of millions of dollars prior to the event — but is intended to “celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.”

Brands participating in the campaign include Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, the Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, State Farm, Target, Teneo, Verizon, Vodafone and WW International, Inc.

The six-hour digital stream pre-telecast show will begin at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.