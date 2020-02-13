×

Omarion, Zeus TV Partner to Release ‘The Millennium Tour Live Concert Featuring B2K’

By

Omarion
CREDIT: Omarion Worldwide

Zeus TV has announced a partnership with singer-songwriter Omarion to release “The Millennium Tour Live Concert featuring B2K,” as well as other original and existing content for the network.

Omarion, an actor and multi-platinum selling artist, was a key figure in the popularity of boy bands in the early 2000s as lead singer of the group B2K, whose hit songs include “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Girlfriend” and “Uh Huh.” Although the group disbanded in 2004, they briefly reunited in 2019 for “The Millennium Tour” and it became one of the year’s most successful new concert experiences grossing over $28 million. The live concert film is just the first of multiple existing projects from Omarion acquired by the network.

“We are excited to work with Omarion to bring original content, music and entertainment to Zeus,” said Lennuel Plummer, president and CEO of the SVOD network created by millennials for millennials. “Zeus is a pop-culture platform that continues to push the envelope to bring the best in entertainment to our audience. By working with creators like Omarion we are able to give our viewers relevant programming that keeps them coming back for more.”

Omarion has continued to impact the entertainment industry as a solo artist, creating a chart-topping album, “O” and multi-platinum singles that include, “Touch,” “Ice” and “Post To Be” featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko.  The R&B artist also announced a 2020 millennium tour with co-headliner Bow Wow that kicks off on Feb. 29, but will not feature his former bandmates. The 2020 tour will include other artists Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and Sammie.

In addition to the live outing, Omarion is preparing to release a new album, “Passport,” later this year along with a single featuring T-Pain titled “Can You Hear Me.” No release date has been revealed as of yet.

