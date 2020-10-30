Olivia Newton-John Strikes Partnership With Primary Wave Publishing

Legendary Australian singer-songwriter Olivia Newton-John has struck a partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing that includes the catalog of masters and publishing assets owned by the singer. These include such hits as “Physical,” “I Honestly Love You,” “A Little More Love,” “Please Mr. Please,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow,” as well as some of her biggest hits from the musicals “Grease” and “Xanadu,” including the Oscar-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and the smash “Magic.”

With a career spanning more than five decades with more than 100 million albums sold, Newton-John has won four Grammy Awards, numerous Country Music, American Music and People’s Choice Awards, an Emmy Award, ten No. 1 hits and more than 15 top 10 singles. In 1978, her co-starring role with John Travolta in “Grease” earned her a Golden Globe nomination. In 2015 Newton-John scored another No. 1 hit, this time on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, with “You Have to Believe,” a duet with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

According to the announcement, the partnership with Primary Wave will see Newton-John and the company’s executive team will work closely together to ensure her brand expands to even wider audiences. She will have access to Primary Wave’s entire marketing, branding, Broadway, Film/TV, and digital strategy teams, as well as their licensing and synch departments.

“I’ve been so blessed throughout my career to have worked with some of the greatest songwriters and producers who have helped me achieve my musical successes through the years,” says Newton-John. “I’m excited about this partnership with Primary Wave as it will not only help introduce my music to new generations but, it will also allow us to create wonderful projects and opportunities for my longtime fans to enjoy all over again in new ways – whilst also bringing new music to them at the same time!”

“I have admired Olivia for many decades,” says Lawrence Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing. He goes on, “Her artistry, philanthropy, and grace as a human being are second to none. She is the definition of an iconic artist who transcended the music business at her peak. We are so happy to welcome Olivia Newton-John to the Primary Wave family.”

As a three-time, 28-year cancer survivor, Newton-John recently announced the establishment of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation (ONJ Foundation), an independent charity driving global change through funding cutting-edge research and treatment programs, with a particular interest in plant medicine. These investments in new scientific research and evidence-based wellness programs aim to educate patients and their carers around the globe about holistic care options for people affected by cancer. She has also been the Champion of the Olivia Newton-John Centre run by Austin Health in Melbourne, Australia, for the past 15 years and her dream with the new ONJ Foundation is to present kinder therapies and preventative measures to see a world beyond cancer.