Olivia Holt Joins Usher and Zane Lowe on 100 Management’s Music Roster (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress and singer Olivia Holt has signed with 100 Management (MGMT), the company founded in 2015 by Luke Mitzman. She joins Usher, Zane Lowe, Cirkut and Netsky on the roster, among other acts.

Holt released her debut EP, “OLIVIA,” in 2016 featuring songs co-written by such hitmakers as Steve Mac, Julia Michaels, Evan Bogart and Emanuel Kiriakou, among others. Following the successful tracks “Generous” and “History,” she’s readying new music for release as the song “Love U Again” featuring R3HAB is slated to drop on Aug. 28 via Hollywood Records.

As an actress, Holt starred on Marvel’s live-action series “Cloak & Dagger.” Although the show was canceled after two seasons, playing her character Dagger,a privileged teen whose life is changed after her family is destroyed by a disastrous storm, was a key draw of audiences to the Freeform series. She’ll next have the lead role in the upcoming drama “Cruel Summer,” also for Freeform. Holt has a social media following of 9 million and boasts over half a billion audio streams.

100 MGMT has offices in London and Los Angeles and, in addition to music clients, has moved into the fashion and TV space with LA streetwear brand 424 and projects with popular tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Said Mitzman in announcing Holt’s signing: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Olivia and the team at Hollywood Records. Olivia’s a triple-threat artist already on her way to becoming a global superstar. She has a clear vision of what she wants to achieve and the music to get her there.”

Holt is booked by the Paradigm Agency and represented by Morris Yorn.