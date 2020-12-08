Ohio Nightclub Cited for COVID-19 Violations After 500 People Attend Trey Songz Concert

A nightclub in Columbus, Ohio was cited for violating COVID-19 health orders after an estimated 500 people attending an indoor concert by R&B singer Trey Songz on Saturday night, according to NBC News.

The club, ironically called Aftermath, received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activities after patrons were seen sharing alcoholic beverages and making no effort to maintain social distancing, the Ohio Investigative Unit told the news outlet. Additionally, the venue had no physical barriers in place to promote social distancing, and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued.

“Basically, it was just a concert environment,” Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf told NBC News affiliate WCMH. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The Investigative Unit told NBC that it referred the case to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, which is responsible for levying penalties, which include fines and the suspension or revocation of venue’s liquor permits. Photographs and videos taken inside the club and posted on social media show a mostly maskless audience showing little regard for social distancing as Trey Songz performed.

A representative for the commission did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for further information on the penalties Aftermath may be facing.

Reps for Songz’s management and label did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment. According to the news section of his website, it appears that Songz played a show in Texas as well, and then deleted Instagram posts about it.

Songz’s latest Instagram post, from Friday, reads “Be safe and have fun.”