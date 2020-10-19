Kanye West Producer Noah Goldstein Signs With Milk & Honey for Management

Noah Goldstein, a Grammy-winning producer who’s worked with Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott, among others, has signed with Milk & Honey for management. Goldstein will be represented by founder and president Lucas Keller and general manager Nic Warner.

Milk & Honey, the songwriter and producer management company which has offices in Los Angeles, London, New York, Nashville and Amsterdam, is home to such hitmakers as David Hodges, Oak Felder, Charlie Handsome, Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, as well as DJs Oliver Heldens, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, among others. The company’s clients have contributed to sales of over 400 million albums worldwide.

Goldstein’s credits as a writer and mixer include “Four Five Seconds” by Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney; West albums “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, “Yeezus,” “The Life of Pablo,” “Watch the Throne” as well as Kids See Ghosts (with Kid Cudi); Ocean’s “Blonde” and “Endless;” and additional work with Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Drake, Sia, The Weeknd, FKA Twigs and Nas, among others.

“As Milk & Honey has grown, we’ve had the rare privilege of representing a higher caliber of talent – Noah Goldstein is one of those people,” said Keller in announcing the signing. “I love his records and his taste and am absolutely confident that we will be able to further elevate his career in the coming years.”

Added Warner: “Noah has made some of my favorite records over the past decade, I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to work alongside him. Looking forward to a great run with him being here at Milk & Honey.”