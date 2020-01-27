×

Nipsey Hussle Honored by John Legend, YG, DJ Khaled at Grammys

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
DJ Khaled Nipsey Hussle tribute Grammy Awards
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled performed a medley of songs alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin as part of the Grammy Awards tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

The heartfelt performance, introduced by Ava DuVernay, began with the late rapper’s friends and fellow musicians, Mill and Rich taking the stage to start off “Letter to Nipsey.” With the assistance of a choir group wearing all white, DJ Khaled, Legend, YG and Franklin got the crowd up on their feet for their performance of “Higher” that played Hussle’s verse of the song, while a video of him from the music video hovered from above the stage. They ended the performance collectively with a picture of Hussle and Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning, on the screen.

“Long live Nip, long live Kobe,” Khaled said at the end of the performance. “The marathon continues.”

The late rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, died March 31, 2019 after being gunned down in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles. His legacy has lived on, however, through tributes to his impact on his community and the music industry.

YG, who managed to make his way to the awards show following his arrest and release on Friday, performed “Last Time that I Checc’d,” a song he made with Asghedom which was featured on his last album “Victory Lap.” DJ Khaled teamed up with velvet vibrato Legend and Franklin’s choir for “Higher,” one of Asghedom’s last singles. Ricch lit up the stage with his song “Racks in the Middle,” for which he earned two nominations this year.

Hussle received four Grammy nominations throughout his career – one for best rap album in 2018, and three posthumous nominations this year. He won best rap performance for single “Racks in the Middle” and best rap/sung performance for “Higher.”

More Music

  • I Sing the Body Electric

    'I Sing the Body Electric': How a 'Fame' Monster Was Reimagined for the Grammys Finale

    Longtime Grammy telecast producer Ken Ehrlich has delivered his Grammy swan song (figuratively and literally), and it couldn’t have happened without … Walt Whitman. To usher out his 40-year era as the guiding light behind some of TV’s greatest musical moments, Ehrlich chose the song “I Sing the Body Electric” from the 1980 movie musical [...]

  • FKA Twigs and Usher62nd Annual Grammy

    FKA Twigs: I Wasn't Asked to Sing During Prince Tribute at Grammys

    Nearly four years after his death, Prince was honored Sunday night with a special all-star performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards that left some viewers scratching their heads. Usher, who anchored the medley of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss,” sang and danced onstage while longtime Prince collaborator and percussionist Sheila E. played [...]

  • DJ Khaled Nipsey Hussle tribute Grammy

    Nipsey Hussle Honored by John Legend, YG, DJ Khaled at Grammys

    John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled performed a medley of songs alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin as part of the Grammy Awards tribute to Nipsey Hussle. The heartfelt performance, introduced by Ava DuVernay, began with the late rapper’s friends and fellow musicians, Mill and Rich taking the stage to start off “Letter [...]

  • Demi Lovato Grammy performance

    Watch Demi Lovato's Emotional Grammys Performance After False Start

    Demi Lovato made a triumphant return to the stage during the Grammys on Sunday, debuting her new song “Anyone.” The pop singer had an emotional start to her performance, having to pause and restart the opening, but that didn’t stop her from ending with a bang and earning a standing ovation. Lovato, who had tears [...]

  • Lil Nas X and BTS62nd Annual

    Lil Nas X and BTS Perform at Grammys for the First Time - Together

    Lil Nas X took the Grammy stage for the first time on Sunday night, but not without the help of some of his friends. Wearing his signature cowboy wardrobe with a dazzling silver twist, Lil Nas X was joined onstage by BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Nas to perform his two biggest [...]

  • Ariana Grande Grammys Performance

    Ariana Grande Turns Stage Into a Slumber Party at Grammy Awards

    Pop music’s reigning princess Ariana Grande gave an intimate performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards as she transformed the Staples Center stage into a bedroom and slumber party. Grande, who arrived at the Grammys in a voluminous grey tulle dress, made numerous costume changes throughout the evening. Joined by an orchestra and a team of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad