Nikki Sixx, Slash and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Team up for Charity Single (Listen)

Sixx: A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery — featuring members of Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Slipknot and others — have released “Maybe It’s Time,” a song that is part of a larger initiative to draw attention to the opioid crisis and raise funds to serve the recovery community. Players include bandleader and Crue cofounder Nikki Sixx, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, AWOLNATION and Tommy Vext).

Timed to launch National Recovery Month in September, this campaign leverages all manners of entertainment to send an important message of hope for recovery, starting on International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The concept was conceived by Sixx, a recovery spokesperson and advocate. All artist royalties from the song are being donated to The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to support those in early recovery, with a matching contribution from Better Noise Music.

Says Sixx: “I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation. The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite…those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

Major entertainment industry companies including Live Nation, Ticketmaster, iHeart, Pandora, SiriusXM, Entercom and many others have come together on this project to raise awareness and save lives. Allen Kovac, CEO of Better Noise Entertainment explains, “Label and studio heads know there is nothing sadder than when an artist or actor you’ve worked with passes away due to substance use disorders. This initiative is a wakeup call to the entertainment industry that we can’t lose more legends like Prince, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tom Petty and Michael Jackson.”

“So, Nikki rang me to see if I’d lend a vocal to ‘Maybe It’s Time.’ After hearing the track for the first time in a while, I was reminded how good it is so I was in! It felt right, all around, giving back to the much-needed Global Recovery Initiative,” explains Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“It’s a real issue… It’s affecting young people more and more every year, so it’s very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it…those of us who have survived… it’s the least I can do,” said Corey Taylor of Slipknot of his participation in the project.

The song is also featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Better Noise Films release “Sno Babies.” The film, out on video on demand September 29th, depicts the grim realities of teen-age addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town.