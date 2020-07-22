Nick Cordero’s ‘Live at 54 Below’ Album to be Released on Late Actor’s Birthday

Nick Cordero’s “Feinstein’s/54 Below concert Live Your Life” live album will be released on September 17, to coincide with what would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

The album, which was recorded in 2019, will feature guest performances by Kathryn Gallagher (“Jagged Little Pill”), Drew Gehling (“Waitress”), Sara Chase (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), and Zach Braff and will be released on Broadway Records.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to share the news. “Thanks to our friend @michaeljmoritz,” she wrote. “Nick’s one-man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today. Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story… his story. There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is Live Your Life.”

Director Michael Moritz (“Hadestown”) posted, “I could not be more proud to announce that we will be releasing the recording of Nick’s one man show we put together last year for sale on @bwayrecords/streaming. Honored to help preserve Nick’s beautiful soul for the world to hear. All proceeds will benefit Nick’s family.”

Earlier this month, Moritz shared a video of Cordero’s final performance on March 9 singing “Beautiful.” It would be his last performance.

Cordero died July 5 at the age of 41 following a long battle with coronavirus.

The album can be pre-ordered via the Broadway Records site.