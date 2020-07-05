Nick Cordero Remembered by Stars of Hollywood, Broadway Including Zach Braff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles

Scores of stars from Hollywood and Broadway paid tribute to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero on Sunday night following confirmation by his family that he had died from complications due to coronavirus.

In March 2020, Cordero was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive. Throughout his stay in the hospital, he underwent a leg amputation, was given a temporary pacemaker and was put into a medically induced coma. He spent more than 90 days in the intensive care unit and suffered from additional complications, like lung infections and septic shock. Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday night.

Following her post, remembrances poured in, from fellow actors Zach Braff, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, among many others.

Sara Bareilles who wrote the music for Broadway show “Waitress” took to Instagram wrote, “He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh.”

Cordero appeared in the 2014 musical, “Bullets Over Broadway” and received a Tony-nomination for best featured actor in a musical for his portrayal of Cheech. Zach Braff who starred opposite Cordero shared: “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one-year-old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life.”

Chazz Palminteri who played Cheech in the movie version of the film wrote, “We lost one of the Great Ones today. My friend Nick Cordero passed. Let’s all pray for him, Amanda & Elvis. RIP my friend.”

“Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson who appeared pleaded with followers to take the pandemic seriously. He wrote, “Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In.”

Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020

“Miss Saigon” actor Jon Jon Briones similarly pleaded for people to take things seriously. “Our theatre family has lost a good one to COVID 19. @nickcordero1 fought long and hard but it was just too much. I don’t know him and never met him but he’s my brother. My family. He’s yours too because we’re all in this together. Love and strength to his beautiful family.

Take care out there and take care of each other. Take this virus seriously. Please. Peace, love and strength. Be good, be safe, be kind.”

Ariana Grande’s half-brother Frankie James Grande, who appeared in “Rock of Ages,” shared a photo with Cordero and wrote: “My heart is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. as soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason… He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what was happening around him… he made me smile and laugh when I was down and was magical to share the stage with. Onstage, backstage, offstage Nick Cordero was one of the finest people I have ever had the chance to meet, work with or just call a friend. He was taken too soon. He deserved more time to be here with his family and more time to continue to share the gift of his life with the world. But I know he will live on in me, for I remain forever changed for having known him. He will live on in his beautiful wife @amandakloots and his beautiful son Elvis. He will live on in the smiles of every audience member he ever touched with his brilliant voice and catching charm. He will live on through his MUSIC.”

Actress Anika Noni Rose who voiced the role of Tiana in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” shared, “You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better.”

RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020

Viola Davis paid tribute to Cordero and like many, sent condolences to his wife Amanda Kloots. Davis wrote on Twitter, “My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.”

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda called Cordero’s loss, “Devastating.” Miranda took to his Twitter sharing, “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

Phillipa Soo who played Eliza in “Hamilton” reminded followers to donate to the GoFundMe that had been set up in April on behalf of Kloots. Soo called for her followers to remember “Amanda, Nick and Elvis” sharing a link to the donation page.

Constantine Maroulis, another alum of “Rock of Ages,” wrote: “I looked up to him. Not just because of how tall he was but for WHAT he was. A great man. A great talent. A great friend. A great warrior. A beloved husband and father. A legend to our Rock of Ages family.”

See additional tributes below: