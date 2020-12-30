A Guide to New Year’s Eve Livestream Concerts: From BTS and Justin Bieber to Jason Isbell and Bob Weir

To wrap up a tumultuous year in the absence of live music, many artists are returning to the virtual stage to celebrate the new year with their fans.

Pay-per-view concerts providing an incentive to stay in include shows by BTS, Justin Bieber, Jason Isbell, the Avett Brothers, Bob Weir, Melissa Etheridge, Michael Franti and more. Themed shows include a special webcast from New Orleans’ most celebrated club, Tipitina’s, hosted by John Goodman.

The list of free shows bringing in 2021 covers the gamut from country group Alabama to EDM DJ Steve Aoki presiding over Los Angeles’ official New Year’s celebration. Multi-artist extravaganzas will include the likes of Post Malone, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jason Derulo and recent TikTok favorites Aly & AJ.

Check out the list of New Year’s Eve livestream concerts below:

“Abracadabra Returns to Ring in 2021” (free) – This 24/7 livestream festival on Twitch will feature performances from John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc and BLOND:ISH to support the #SaveOurStages fundraiser.

Big Hit Labels’ “2021 New Years Eve Live” (9:30 p.m. KST / 7:30 a.m. ET, 39,500 Korean won) – To wrap up a historic year for the K-pop industry, BTS will join other Big Hit artists — Lee Hyun, Bumzu, Nu’Est, GFriend, Tomorrow x Together and Enhypen — for a livestream performance, followed by an online meet-and-greet for fans.

Melissa Etheridge’s 90-Minute New Year’s Eve Concert (3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, $10) – One of the first artists to start live streaming from her home, Melissa Etheridge will expand her usual “Mama’s Choice” performance to a special 90-minute concert on New Year’s Eve.

Alabama New Year’s Eve Concert (8 p.m. CT, free) – Country group Alabama invites fans to a free virtual concert, during which the band will perform its iconic tunes from over five decades.

“Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit New Year’s Eve Celebration” (8 p.m. CT, $25) – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will return to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for a night of rock ‘n roll and raw storytelling to welcome the new year.

“T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber” (7:15 p.m. PT / 10:15 p.m. ET, $25) – Justin Bieber is returning to the live stage for the first time since 2017, for a concert presented by T-Mobile. Bieber will perform his newest singles and collaborations like “Lonely” and “Holy,” as well as older fan-favorite tracks.

“Ring in 2021 with the Emmett Cohen Trio” (7:30 p.m. ET, $10) – Rising jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, joined by tenor saxophonist Houston Person and vocalist Samara Joy, will perform classic holiday tunes as we enter the new year.

“The Avett Brothers NYE Celebration” (8 p.m. ET, $39.99) – The Avett Brothers’ 17th annual New Year’s Eve concert will feature a full band performance and a stacked lineup of guests including Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Judd Apatow, G. Love, Langhorne Slim and Asleep at the Wheel.

TikTok New Year’s Eve Party (9:30 p.m. ET, free) – Hosts Brittany Broski and Lil Yachty will welcome fans to a live event featuring musical performances, trend explainers and segments for social causes. The event will feature performances from Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Aly & AJ, Tai Verdes and special appearances from Cardi B, Liam Payne, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and TikTok sensation Mick Fleetwood.

“Bob Weir and Wolf Bros New Year’s Eve Concert 2020” – (10 p.m. ET, $19.99) – To celebrate the new year, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will broadcast a special performance from Weir’s own TRI Studios. The trio, featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, will be joined by Jeff Chimenti on piano and Greg Leisz on pedal steel.

“Crystal Hot Sauce Presents: NYE in NOLA Webcast” (10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, $29.99) – Crystal Host Sauce and Tipitina are joining forces for a multi-artist and multi-venue livestream hosted by actor John Goodman. The event will also feature new performances from Galactic, Rebirth Brass Band, Dumpstaphunk, Anders Osborne, and Samantha Fish, with special guests Ani DiFranco, George Porter, Jr., Kermit Ruffins and Big Sam.

“Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021” (10:30 p.m. ET, free) – This virtual party, hosted by Lily Singh, will kick off the new year with performances from Post Malone, rapper Jack Harlow and DJ Steve Aoki.

“TBS ‘Go-Big Show’ Presents Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Special” (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT) – Snoop Dogg and the upcoming TBS talent competition series “Go-Big Show” have partnered on a virtual New Year’s Eve special, featuring Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes and more. Snoop and his guests will roast this universally hated year and dance into 2021, to the music from DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck.

“New Year’s Eve Bali Bash” (8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET, $27) – To wrap a challenging year for many musicians and activists, Michael Franti will relieve fans in a four-hour livestream that will feature a ceremonial goodbye with the burning of a 20-foot-tall symbolic statue of 2020.

“Grand Park’s NYELA” (11 p.m. PT, free) – Downtown Los Angeles’ annual New Year’s Eve countdown party will go virtual to usher in 2021 with legendary DJ Steve Aoki’s performance. The lineup also includes Mexican R&B group AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Venezualan singer Andrekza, and a guest performance by BIA.

“Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020” – This ambitious New Year’s Eve party will bounced through over 15 time zones and cities, including Los Angeles, Shanghai, New Delhi, London, before wrapping up in Melbourne with a closing set from Carl Cox. The event will be available to stream on Beatport’s Twitch channel, YouTube and Facebook.