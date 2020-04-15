New Orleans Jazz Fest Cancellation Imminent? Mayor Recommends No Festivals Until 2021

Hopes for a 2020 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are dwindling after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s latest press conference on Tuesday.

In response to a reporter’s question about the status of Jazz Fest as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic, Cantrell advised that all large gatherings be rescheduled for 2021.

“My recommendation is absolutely no large events such as French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, even Essence Festival, as it relates to the year 2020,” Cantrell said. “The focus should shift to 2021.”

The celebrated jazz festival, originally set for April 23 to May 3, was rescheduled for the fall on March 17. Though no official announcement has been made on behalf of Jazz Fest organizers, Cantrell made it clear that this was not a decision she made alone.

When asked if she had spoken to festival organizers, Cantrell said, “Actually, I have … and you’ll see signs of that. That’s not just coming from me.”

In response to Cantrell’s guidance, Essence Fest canceled its 2020 festival entirely on Wednesday.

“We are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture live experience — and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021,” the festival announced via Instagram.

It looks like it won’t be long until the Jazz Fest follows suit.

The lineup for the 51st New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, announced in January, featured The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers, Erykah Badu, The Beach Boys and Wu-Tang Clan.

John Prine, who died on April 7 from coronavirus-related complications, was also slated to play the festival.