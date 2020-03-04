‘The Witcher’ Breakout Joey Batey Can’t Get ‘Toss a Coin’ Out of His Head Either

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

If you’ve had trouble getting the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song from Netflix’s “The Witcher” out of your head, you can only imagine what it’s been like for Joey Batey

“It’s pretty hellish, yeah,” says Batey, who plays Jaskier, the witty lute-playing bard who trails Henry Cavill’s Geralt in the epic fantasy series. “I think it’s a crackin’ song, but I’ve been listening to it for about a year now. I’ll get in the shower and just start going, ‘Toss a coin….’” 

He feigns a grimace before admitting his latest go-to “shower song” is Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

Batey’s rendition of “Toss a Coin” has inspired countless YouTube covers, especially from one particular genre, much to his delight. 

“The heavy metal ones? I love them. Fourteen-year-old Joey is having a field day right now,” he says. 

Batey — who read the fantasy books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski on which the show is based and also played the hit video games — calls the series one of his favorite jobs ever, in no small part thanks to his camaraderie with Cavill, with whom he has most of his scenes. That also means he has to be ready to improvise and ad-lib to motivate the story as necessary. 

“Henry likes to cut his lines ‘cause he’s lazy,” Batey says jokingly. “He likes to do more up here [gestures to his face] with face and ‘hmmms’ and grunts. So, I often take a lot of his lines and turn them into a lot of my stuff for the plot.”

And Cavill’s portrayal of grunty monster hunter Geralt often compels a laugh or two out of Batey on set. 

“I always find it really funny, so I start all of my scenes laughing at him because that’s how I get into my character, by going ‘You’re ridiculous. Geralt, come on,’” says Batey. 

“The Witcher” was renewed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Season 2’s cast will include “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju and “Killing Eve’s” Kim Bodnia; the show’s sophomore run will be eight-episodes long and debut in 2021.

The show centers on three main characters, Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they navigate The Continent, a sometimes gruesome world populated by fantastical creatures, based largely on Polish folklore. 

While some viewers may struggle with the complex storylines — (SPOILER) told in multiple timelines, no less — Batey says to stick with it. 

“What I really admire about [showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s] approach to it is to challenge people and challenge the basic narrative structures. And enjoy that this is actually going to be a bit of hard work in trying to figure some of this out,” he says.

And as for more earworms to come? After a slight pause, Batey says slyly, “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Watch Joey Batey’s full interview in the Variety studio above.

More Music

  • Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory

    BTS Releases Surprise Music Video for 'Black Swan'

    BTS dropped a music video for “Black Swan” and reached 7 million views in the first few hours, with no prior announcement. Most releases in the K-pop industry come with a release calendar for teaser images, tracklists and music video releases that fans  anticipate and count down the days toward. “Black Swan” was the first [...]

  • Joey Batey as Jaskier on "The

    'The Witcher' Breakout Joey Batey Can't Get 'Toss a Coin' Out of His Head Either

    If you’ve had trouble getting the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song from Netflix’s “The Witcher” out of your head, you can only imagine what it’s been like for Joey Batey.  “It’s pretty hellish, yeah,” says Batey, who plays Jaskier, the witty lute-playing bard who trails Henry Cavill’s Geralt in the epic fantasy series. [...]

  • BRANDON DAVIS JEFF LEVIN RIGGS MORALES

    Atlantic Promotes Brandon Davis, Jeff Levin, Riggs Morales to Senior VPs of A&R

    Atlantic Records has announced the promotion of three of its top A&R execs: Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin have both been upped to Senior Vice President, A&R, while Riggs Morales has been named Senior Vice President, A&R & Artist Development. Morales, who is based in New York, reports to Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman, [...]

  • The Weeknd Drops Disturbing Short Film

    Watch The Weeknd's Disturbing Short Film for ‘After Hours’

    Fans may have noticed that every video and television performance released by The Weeknd in the run-up to the March 20 release of his next album, “After Hours,” is thematically linked and part of a larger story that is gradually unfolding. That continues with the release of a “short film” that bears the name of [...]

  • Jackson Browne, Joe Smith and Bonnie

    Music Biz Legend Joe Smith Feted by Mel Brooks, Mo Ostin, Irving Azoff at Memorial

    “Joe Smith was his real name.” Those were the first words spoken by the late music industry mogul’s son, Jeff Smith, getting a laugh out of the crowd gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for a memorial officially billed as “Joe Smith: Celebration of Life” and unofficially as [...]

  • DAVE "Dave's First" Episode 2 (Airs

    Dave Burd Looks to Grow Beyond Lil Dicky With FXX Comedy Series

    Millions all over the world are fans of Lil Dicky, a rapper known for his funny and incredibly complex lyrics. But Dave Burd, the man behind the dick joke name, is hoping to show a new side of himself with his FXX series “Dave.” Speaking with Variety at the Television Critics Association press tour in [...]

  • Editorial use only. Hand Out HANDOUT

    BTS Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart With ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

    BTS’ latest “Map of the Soul: 7” easily topped Rolling Stone’s Albums chart this week, earning 218,000 units in its first week. (Direct-to-consumer sales were not included in BTS’s total.) The album stopped Youngboy Never Broke Again from earning his second straight No. 1 albm with “Still Flexin, Still Steppin,” which debuted at No. 2 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad