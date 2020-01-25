×

Neil Young Celebrates U.S. Citizenship: 'Vote Your Conscience'

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has officially become a U.S. citizen after he says his application was delayed for months because of his marijuana use.

The rock legend is finally a “Canarican.” Young announced on his Instagram that he is officially an American citizen after 54 years since he first came to the U.S. in the 1960s to pursue a music career.

“I’m happy to report I’m in! Vote your conscience,” Young captioned the photo.

The Canadian-born musician informed fans back in Nov. that his attempt to become a naturalized citizen had been delayed due to his “use of marijuana.”

“When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed.” Young wrote on his website. “However, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.”

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates (as yet-unnamed),” he wrote on the site.

Young celebrated in a video posted on his Instagram, waving a miniature stick with the American and Canadian flag, while singing “I’m proud to be a Canarican,” to the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

He recently answered fan letters on his site and updated them about his upcoming appearance at Stephen Stills’ Light Up the Blues benefit concert for Autism Speaks in the spring.

Young and his wife Daryl Hannah obtained his naturalization documents at the Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

    Neil Young Celebrates U.S. Citizenship: 'Vote Your Conscience'

