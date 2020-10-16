Neil Young’s Long-Promised ‘Archives Vol. II’ Boxed Set Is a November Reality

Eleven years after Neil Young put the first volume out — and maybe 11 years before fans thought they’d ever see the long-promised project — his “Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976” has officially landed on the release schedule for Nov. 20, as a 10-CD boxed set covering one of the most beloved parts of the musician’s career.

It’s not an all-rarities set, but of the 131 tracks included, almost half have never been released before. The collection promises 12 Young compositions that have never seen release in any form, and another 49 that are alternate versions of familiar Young songs from the mid-’70s.

The brick-like shape of the box mirrors that of 2009’s “Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972,” for handy shelf companionship. It may prove elusive for some fans who bought the first set, though, as an unboxing video says there will only be 3,000 copies available worldwide of the physical set, which is only being sold through the Neil Young Archives website. The digital version, obviously, will have no such limits.

The set covers a period in which Young put out four solo albums, “Time Fades Away,” “On the Beach,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Zuma” — or encompasses five, including the recent release of the previously shelved “Homegrown” — plus the Stephen Stills/Young duo project “Long May You Run.”

The unreleased live and studio material includes Young performing solo in concert and also with Crazy Horse, the Stray Gators, the Santa Monica Flyers, the Stills/Young Band and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Also included in the physical sets are a 252-page hardbound book, a foldout timeline, high-res digital files, a poster and a one-year membership to Young’s subscription site.

Disc 1, titled “Everybody’s Alone (1972-73),” starts the set off with the first of its completely unreleased songs, “Letter from ‘Nam,” and also includes from that category the intriguingly titled “Sweet Joni,” “Goodbye Christians on the Shore” and “Come Along and Say You Will” as well as alternate versions of familiar tracks like “Time Fades Away” and “Human Highway.”

The second disc, “Tuscaloosa,” consists entirely of a recently released live album from 1973. Disc 4 similarly revives the “Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live” album, with the addition of one previously unavailable bonus track, “The Losing End.”

Disc 3 features the “Tonight’s the Night” album augmented with three previously unreleased tracks, including a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised on Robbery.”

Other discs range from a repeat of the recently released “Homegrown” album, which comprises all of disc 7, to “This Old Homestead,” a disc of almost entirely unreleased material from 1974. The final disc in the set, “Odeon Budokan,” is a never-released 10-track concert album from 1976.

The complete track list:

* = previously unreleased song

** = new unreleased version

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

Letter From ‘Nam *

Monday Morning **

The Bridge **

Time Fades Away **

Come Along and Say You Will *

Goodbye Christians on the Shore *

Last Trip to Tulsa

The Loner **

Sweet Joni *

Yonder Stands the Sinner

L.A. (Story)

L.A. **

Human Highway **

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

Here We Are in the Years

After the Gold Rush

Out on the Weekend

Harvest

Old Man

Heart of Gold

Time Fades Away

Lookout Joe

New Mama

Alabama

Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

Speakin’ Out Jam **

Everybody’s Alone **

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s the Night

Mellow My Mind

World on a String

Speakin’ Out

Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

Roll Another Number

New Mama

Albuquerque

Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

Tonight’s the Night

Mellow My Mind

World on a String

Speakin’ Out

Albuquerque

New Mama

Roll Another Number

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s the Night Part II

Walk On

The Losing End **

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

Winterlong

Walk On

Bad Fog of Loneliness **

Borrowed Tune

Traces #

For the Turnstiles

Ambulance Blues

Motion Pictures

On the Beach

Revolution Blues

Vampire Blues

Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

Love/Art Blues **

Through My Sails **

Homefires *

Pardon My Heart **

Hawaiian Sunrise **

LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

Pushed It Over the End **

On the Beach **

Vacancy **

One More Sign **

Frozen Man *

Give Me Strength **

Bad News Comes to Town **

Changing Highways **

Love/Art Blues **

The Old Homestead

Daughters *

Deep Forbidden Lake

Love/Art Blues **

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

Separate Ways

Try

Mexico

Love Is a Rose

Homegrown

Florida

Kansas

We Don’t Smoke It No More

White Line

Vacancy

Little Wing

Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

Ride My Llama **

Cortez the Killer

Don’t Cry No Tears

Born to Run *

Barstool Blues

Danger Bird

Stupid Girl

Kansas **

Powderfinger **

Hawaii **

Drive Back

Lookin’ for a Love

Pardon My Heart

Too Far Gone **

Pocahontas **

No One Seems to Know **

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love

Like a Hurricane

Lotta Love

Lookin’ for a Love

Separate Ways **

Let It Shine **

Long May You Run

Fontainebleau

Traces **

Mellow My Mind **

Midnight on the Bay **

Stringman **

Mediterranean *

Ocean Girl **

Midnight on the Bay **

Human Highway **

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

The Old Laughing Lady **

After the Gold Rush **

Too Far Gone **

Old Man **

Stringman **

Don’t Cry No Tears **

Cowgirl in the Sand **

Lotta Love **

Drive Back **

Cortez the Killer **