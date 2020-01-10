×

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dies at 67

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil Peart Dead
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of  Rush, has died, Rolling Stone reports. He was 67. The cause of death, according to a spokesperson, was brain cancer. Peart passed on Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica.

Among the most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was famous for his massive drum kits — more than 40 different drums were not out of the norm — precise playing style and onstage showmanship. He joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. The Canadian band played a final tour in 2015 culminating in a final show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Peart first picked up drummer at 13 years old. “I got a pair of sticks, a practice pad, and lessons,” he said in 2012, adding that his parents told him, “’Once you show that you’re going to stick with it for a year, then we’ll get drums.’ Fair enough.”

Often used as a punchline in movies and pop culture, Rush was among the biggest bands of the last 50 years, selling millions of albums in a career that spanned 19 studio albums and multiple live collections as well as elaborate box sets.

According to the RIAA, Rush’s album sales statistics put them third behind The Beatles and The Rolling Stones for the most consecutive gold or platinum albums by a rock band. Rush also ranks 79th in US album sales with 25 million units. Worldwide, the band has moved over 40 million units.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.

More to come…

More Music

  • Neil Peart Dead

    Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dies at 67

    Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of  Rush, has died, Rolling Stone reports. He was 67. The cause of death, according to a spokesperson, was brain cancer. Peart passed on Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica. Among the most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was famous for his massive drum kits — more than 40 [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Rare' Album Release: 'You Can Tell I've Evolved'

    Selena Gomez explained the difference between her new album, “Rare,” and 2015’s “Revival” in an intimate conversation with radio personality JoJo Wright and fans at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on Thursday, ahead of “Rare’s” release. “I feel like it is, not better, but it’s a piece of work that I think is better,” Gomez said. [...]

  • Alicia Keys Talks New Single, High-Quality

    Alicia Keys Talks New Single, Female Power, High-Quality Sound at Amazon CES Panel

    The impact of high-definition audio has been top of mind lately for Alicia Keys, who teased new music and talked about her experience with the technology during a panel overseen by Amazon Music at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday (January 8) in Las Vegas. The 15-time Grammy winner was joined on the panel [...]

  • Florence Pugh YouTube Black Widow Little

    Before 'Little Women' and 'Midsommar,' Florence Pugh Was a YouTube Performer (Watch)

    Florence Pugh, the breakout star of 2019 dramas “Little Women” and “Midsommar,” apparently has another talent: singing. The 24 year-old actress used to regularly perform covers and play acoustic guitar on YouTube as a teenager in 2013. Pugh, whose next film is Marvel’s “Black Widow” spinoff opposite Scarlett Johansson, went by a different stage name, [...]

  • Blue Ivy and Beyonce Lion King

    Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy Nominated for NAACP Image Award

    The 2020 NAACP Image Award nominations were announced on Thursday morning and, while it was no surprise to see Beyoncé nominated for eight awards, it’s the recognition for her daughter Blue Ivy that has people talking. The mother-daughter duo was nominated for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for the song “Brown Skin Girl” from “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad