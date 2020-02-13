×

Jennifer Hudson to Sing Kobe Bryant Tribute, Lil Wayne and Quavo to Perform at NBA All-Star Game

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Buckner

The NBA today announced that Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the All-Star Game on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.  The tribute will also honor Bryant’s daughter Gianna and seven others who died with them in a helicopter crash on Feb. 26.

The league also announced that Lil Wayne, Quavo and DJ Khaled will join previously announced halftime-show performer Chance the Rapper for a medley of their hits. Common will give an opening welcome before the game that will involve the city’s relationship with basketball. The game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts will sing the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, respectively, and Queen Latifah and Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett will also perform over All-Star weekend.

Chance, Khan, Common and Taylor Bennett, the latter of whom will also perform with his brother, Chance the Rapper, all are Chicago natives.
During State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 15, Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth for a special performance of Stevie Wonder’s classic song “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”    On Friday, Feb. 14, the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing the U.S. national anthem in advance of NBA Rising Stars, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.  As previously announced, Taylor Bennett will perform at halftime.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was often compared to Michael Jordan, died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (“Gigi”) and seven others in a helicopter crash on Feb. 26. Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter when it crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas. The chopper was en route to Gigi’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks.

More Music

  • Members of South Korean music band

    Korean Entertainment Feels the Pain of Coronavirus

    Fear of the spread of coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the South Korean entertainment industry, where many scheduled concerts and events have been canceled. The K-pop sector has been especially hurt. Leading music talent management agency, JYP Entertainment postponed boy band GOT7’s concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium that had been scheduled for Feb. [...]

  • Bernie Sanders on stage at the

    L.A. Musicians' Union Local Endorses Bernie Sanders

    Boldly declaring itself “the first musicians union in the country to take a position in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the 7,000-member American Federation of Musicians Local 47 announced Wednesday that it has has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, a little less than three weeks out from the California primary. In making the announcement, the union [...]

  • Snoop Dogg Weed

    Snoop Dogg Finally Apologizes to Gayle King, Says He 'Overreacted' With Attack

    Almost a week after creating a firestorm by calling Gayle King “a dog-head b—” and telling her to beware “before we come get you,” Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account again Wednesday, this time to formally apologize to the newscaster. “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he [...]

  • Taylor Swift 'Miss Americana' film premiere,

    Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Craziest Awards Show Ever,' the NMEs

    Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance to pick up a trophy at Wednesday’s NME Awards in England, calling it “the craziest awards show I have ever been to.” In the United States, some might save that description for the Grammys, which Swift did not attend, but then, that would only apply behind the scenes. The [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon

    'The Masked Singer' Announces Nationwide Concert Tour This Summer

    “The Masked Singer” is coming to a concert venue near you. Fox is set to announce on Wednesday night’s episode that tickets have gone on sale for a nationwide tour this summer inspired by “The Masked Singer.” Such a move is perhaps a no-brainer, given the sustaining ratings power of “The Masked Singer,” which just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad