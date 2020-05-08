Watch Nav’s New Video for ‘No Debate,’ Featuring Young Thug

Just hours after Punjabi-Canadian rapper Nav dropped his new album, “Good Intentions” — executive produced by The Weeknd — he also dropped a new video for the song “No Debate,” featuring Young Thug. The clip features the two stars and associated crew members behaving in a manner that used to be called “flossing,” with lots of cash, jewelry, smoke, cars and other accouterments of success. ‘

The album features a murderer’s row of guest appearances, including Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, Gunna, Lil Durk and Don Toliver and production from Nav, Mustard, Wheezy and more (and was also co-executive produced by Nav and comanager Amir “Cash” Esmailian along with The Weeknd). The album follows the rapper’s 2019 No. 1 single “Bad Habits” — from the album of the same name — and his recent Travis Scott-featuring hit “Turks.”

Nav has also made guest appearances on albums including Young Thug’s “So Much Fun,” Mustard’s “Perfect Ten,” Pop Smoke’s “Meet The Woo 2,” and most recently, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake (Deluxe).”

According to the announcement accompanying the new album, Nav has been spending some of his quarantine time on Twitch playing Fortnite and Call Of Duty for COVID charity tournaments with star gamers including Tfue, FaZe Clan and Ben Simmons.

Today (Friday, May 8) at 6 p.m. PT viewers can tune in to twitch.tv/nav for a livestream of Nav and Ninja playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” and discussing the new album.

Good Intentions (Intro)

No Debate Feat. Young Thug

My Business Feat. Future

Turks (Gunna) Feat. Travis Scott

Brown Boy

Status Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Codeine Feat. Gunna

Saint Laurenttt

Coast To Coast

Run It Up Feat. Pop Smoke

Spend It Feat. Young Thug

Recap Feat. Don Toliver

She Hurtin

Overdose

Did You Wrong

My Space

No Ice Feat. Lil Durk

Proud Of M