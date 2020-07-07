My Morning Jacket to Drop Surprise New Album, ‘The Waterfall II,’ on Friday

My Morning Jacket announced Tuesday morning that they will release “The Waterfall II,” a companion album to its 2015 release “The Waterfall,” on Friday via ATO Records. The Kentucky-reared rock act will host an online listening party for the album Thursday at 9 p.m. ET via its YouTube and Facebook pages. “The Waterfall II” will also be released on vinyl on Aug. 26.

The new 10-track project has its roots in the same sessions that birthed the Grammy-nominated “The Waterfall,” which was produced by Tucker Martine and recorded at Panoramic House Studios in Stinson Beach, Calif. My Morning Jacket considered releasing a double or even triple album from those sessions, but ultimately chose to limit it to a single, 10-track affair.

“As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other,” Frontman Jim James said in a statement. “We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

James told Rolling Stone in 2017 that the additional songs then “kind of got forgotten or shelved for a minute” after the extensive tour in support of “The Waterfall.” But they were given new life earlier this year after James took a walk soundtracked by his music library on shuffle and the unreleased cut “Spinning My Wheels” randomly popped up.

Several tracks from “The Waterfall II” have already been released in other forms. “The First Time” was included on the soundtrack to Cameron Crowe’s 2016 Showtime series “Roadies,” while “Magic Bullet” was issued as a one-off in July 2016 as a plea against gun violence. “Welcome Home” first appeared on the 2011 holiday-themed “iTunes Session” EP and has been played live a handful of times.

My Morning Jacket has largely been on hiatus since 2017, having performed live on just seven occasions since then. James has released several solo projects over the past three years, while keyboardist Bo Koster has toured the world with former Pink Floyd principal Roger Waters. Guitarist Carl Broemel also released a 2018 solo album, “Wished Out,” and recently wrapped production on “Red Weather,” the first new album in 22 years from his longtime Indiana friends Chamberlain, which will be out Nov. 20.

Track list for “The Waterfall II”:

“Spinning My Wheels”

“Still Thinkin”

“Climbing The Ladder”

“Feel You”

“Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)”

“Magic Bullet”

“Run It”

“Wasted”

“Welcome Home”

“The First Time”