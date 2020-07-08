My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Drops New Song, ‘Here Comes the End,’ From ‘Umbrella Academy’ (Listen)

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has released his first official song of 2020, “Here Comes the End,” which comes from the new season of “Umbrella Academy,” the Netflix series based on comics and graphic novels created by Way and Gabriel Ba. The song features singer Judith Hill, who previously worked with Prince, Michael Jackson and Josh Groban.

About the song, Way said, “I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of ‘Umbrella Academy’ was being shot, by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.” The song is released today with the trailer for the show’s second season, which will be available on July 31.

After a long hiatus, My Chemical Romance reformed late last year and had an extensive worldwide tour booked for 2020, which has been bumped to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the lockdown, Way has released songs on his personal SoundCloud account.

In the new trailer for “Umbrella Academy,” the Hargreeves family finds themselves in 1960s Dallas, where they must face yet another apocalypse. After the events of the Season 1 finale, the family has been split up through time, all ending up with very different lives, including: Klaus is now the leader of a cult (naturally), Diego seems to be locked up in a mental hospital, and Allison appears to be involved in the Civil Rights movement. But somehow, the apocalypse they were looking to avoid is still going to happen, so they must reunite and figure out how their new realities are all connected to save the world.

All of the Hargreeves will return in Season 2, including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

Watch the trailer here.