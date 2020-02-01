×
My Chemical Romance North American Tour Sells Out in Less Than Six Hours

My Chemical Romance
CREDIT: Mark Beemer

After an almost seven-year hiatus, the return of My Chemical Romance arrives on a high note as the band has already sold out its North American tour with 228,600 tickets purchased in less than six hours.

The “Make Room” performers thanked their loyal supporters saying, “you’ve worn out all your dance shoes, this time.” The tour was announced in a short film released by the group on Wednesday. The 13-minute video has since garnered almost 1.3 million views.

Fans immediately flooded Ticketmaster after tickets went on sale, causing a glitch in the company’s online queue system which left many leaving empty-handed and irritated as tickets began to be pop-up from re-sellers for thousands of dollars. Tickets are currently unavailable on the site as the company works to recover from the Killjoy havoc.

The message when trying to purchase tickets reads: “My Chemical Romance wants fans to have the best access to tickets. To ensure that all orders adhere to the published ticket limits, we’ll perform a final review after the general sale. During this time, ticket transfers will be unavailable. Please note, delivery may be delayed up until 72 hours from the show date. Check back soon to send tickets to friends and family.”

The North American leg of their tour kicks off Sep. 9 in Detroit, Michigan and continues through New York and Houston before ending with four Los Angeles shows at the Forum Oct. 8-16. The band is also slated to perform sets at Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. On Jan. 31, it also announced a four date at the Forum in Los Angeles, for which tickets will be available Feb. 1.

It comes as little surprise that the group continues to move tickets. My Chemical Romance recently broke a record at its Dec. 20 show at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in L.A. The performance raked in $1,451,745 in ticket sales, the highest-grossing night the historic landmark had ever seen.

