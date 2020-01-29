My Chemical Romance Confirms U.S. Reunion Tour, With 18 Cities Set for Fall

As anticipated, My Chemical Reunion’s December show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, their first in nine years, was not a one-off, as America goes. Following the announcement of some European gigs, the group has also slated a month-long run of arena shows in 18 cities this fall, including a return to L.A. in a much less exclusive venue, the Forum.
The U.S. tour will begin Sept. 9 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena and wrap up Oct. 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The L.A. date is slated for Oct. 8. They have two New York-area gigs scheduled, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 17 and in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on Sept. 22.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, local time, in individual markets (information here).
The group made the announcement with a possibly tongue-in-cheek, vaguely occult-themed, 13-minute teaser video on YouTube that came complete with Ouija boards and mysterious costumed figures in the desert.
The newly announced shows: