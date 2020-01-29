×

My Chemical Romance Confirms U.S. Reunion Tour, With 18 Cities Set for Fall

By
Variety Staff

My Chemical Romance
CREDIT: Pooneh Ghana

As anticipated, My Chemical Reunion’s December show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, their first in nine years, was not a one-off, as America goes. Following the announcement of some European gigs, the group has also slated a month-long run of arena shows in 18 cities this fall, including a return to L.A. in a much less exclusive venue, the Forum.

The U.S. tour will begin Sept. 9 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena and wrap up Oct. 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The L.A. date is slated for Oct. 8. They have two New York-area gigs scheduled, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 17 and in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on Sept. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, local time, in individual markets (information here).

The group made the announcement with a possibly tongue-in-cheek, vaguely occult-themed, 13-minute teaser video on YouTube that came complete with Ouija boards and mysterious costumed figures in the desert.

 

The newly announced shows:

Sep 9th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sep 11th – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sep 12th – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST
Sep 14th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sep 15th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sep 17th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sep 18th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sep 20th – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK
Sep 22nd – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sep 26th – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Sep 29th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sep 30th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct 2nd – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Oct 4th – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Oct 6th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct 8th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct 10th – Sacramento, CA – AFTERSHOCK
Oct 11th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

 

