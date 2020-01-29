My Chemical Romance Confirms U.S. Reunion Tour, With 18 Cities Set for Fall

As anticipated, My Chemical Reunion’s December show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, their first in nine years, was not a one-off, as America goes. Following the announcement of some European gigs, the group has also slated a month-long run of arena shows in 18 cities this fall, including a return to L.A. in a much less exclusive venue, the Forum.

The U.S. tour will begin Sept. 9 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena and wrap up Oct. 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The L.A. date is slated for Oct. 8. They have two New York-area gigs scheduled, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 17 and in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on Sept. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, local time, in individual markets (information here).

The group made the announcement with a possibly tongue-in-cheek, vaguely occult-themed, 13-minute teaser video on YouTube that came complete with Ouija boards and mysterious costumed figures in the desert.

The newly announced shows:

Sep 9th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sep 11th – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 12th – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST

Sep 14th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 17th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sep 18th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 20th – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK

Sep 22nd – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sep 26th – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Sep 29th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep 30th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct 2nd – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Oct 4th – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 6th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 8th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 10th – Sacramento, CA – AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena