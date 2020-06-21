Mustard, YG Partner With Postmates to Feed L.A.’s Hungry

Hitmaker Mustard and taken an equity stake in Fishbone Seafood, a Southern-style seafood eatery co-owned by rapper YG. The two friends, collaborators and native Los Angeles residents are now co-owners in the chain’s seven locations across L.A. and are using their celebrity for good — partnering with Postmates to deliver $100,000 worth of food to local residents and community organizations on Juneteenth.

Said Mustard, a native of Baldwin Village, of the genesis of the initiative: “COVID-19 has hit Black and Brown communities the hardest. YG and I have not forgotten where we come from and feel a duty to support those who are less fortunate and have been our biggest supporters from the beginning.”

Additional meal donations worth $50,000 will be delivered to community organizations around L.A. this coming week, including A New Way of Life, Hollywood Food Coalition, Midnight Mission, Watts Empowerment Center, Upward Bound House and St. John’s Well Child and Family clinics.

Just last week, YG released a new video for the track “FTP.” Filmed on June 7 at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in L.A., the rapper is seen among a crowd estimated at nearly 100,000 people, one of the largest in the city’s history. The visual also featured several notable figures, including academic and Black Lives Matters’ Los Angeles Chapter cofounder Melina Abdullah, actor Kendrick Sampson and Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, among others.

Mustard and YG had one of the biggest songs of 2019 with “Go Loko,” featuring Tyga and Jon Z, which Variety named hook of the year.