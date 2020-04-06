MusiCares Is Holding a Webinar Monday on How the Stimulus Bill Helps Music Makers

The Recording Academy and MusiCares today are holding a webinar on how the $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill affects music makers. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act contains a number of key protections and provisions that can help music creators. The webinar takes place today — Monday, April 6 — at 3 p.m ET/ 12 p.m. PT and will feature Recording Academy Chief Industry, Government & Member Relations Officer Daryl Friedman will moderate a webinar with experts from Greenberg/Traurig law firm Kelly Bunting and Monica Schulteis to discuss the impact of the CARES Act on the music community. Representative Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) will also join to give an update from Capitol Hill. Viewers can submit questions in advance here: