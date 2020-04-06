MusiCares Is Holding a Webinar Monday on How the Stimulus Bill Helps Music Makers

The Recording Academy and MusiCares today are holding a webinar on how the $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill affects music makers. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act contains a number of key protections and provisions that can help music creators.
The webinar takes place today — Monday, April 6 — at 3 p.m ET/ 12 p.m. PT and will feature Recording Academy Chief Industry, Government & Member Relations Officer Daryl Friedman will moderate a webinar with experts from Greenberg/Traurig law firm Kelly Bunting and Monica Schulteis to discuss the impact of the CARES Act on the music community. Representative Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) will also join to give an update from Capitol Hill.
MusiCares and the Recording Academy also provided the following list of additional resources:
For any small business owners, we recommend you click here to learn how you can apply for loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, which opens nationwide on Friday, April 3. More details on this new program and more on Monday’s webinar.
The Recording Academy partnered with over 50 leading artist rights organizations to create MusicCovidRelief.com. The website will help the music community make real-world sense of the bill and showcase solutions and opportunities for those in need.
The Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help our peers in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. If you or any of your peers are in need, you can learn more about the fund here.