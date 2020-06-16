Sting, Catherine O’Hara, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Among Stars Set for MusiCares’ ‘Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Benefit

June 25 at noon PT, members of the music for screens community — composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and others working at the intersection of music and visual media — will lend their talents to a benefit event for COVID-19 relief. “Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community” will raise money for MusiCares and feature appearances by Sting, Catherine O’Hara (pictured), “Weird Al” Yankovic, Elisabeth Moss, Anika Noni Rose, William Shatner, Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Danny Elfman, Andra Day, Zachary Levi, Reba McEntire, Clive Davis, Hans Zimmer, Alan Menken, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Alex Newell, Arturo Sandoval, Rita Wilson, Harvey Fierstein, Holly Hunter, Marc Shaiman and Darren Criss, among others.

The hour-long show will be streamed on YouTube — via Variety, Rolling Stone and the GRAMMYs‘ official channels — and will feature special performances including a musical number by Zachary Levi, Patti LuPone, Alex Newell, Yankovic, Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein, and a song from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” featuring a reunion of Danny Elfman, O’Hara, Paul Reubens and Ken Page. Also on deck: Alan Menken and his daughter Anna Rose perform “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” and Paul Williams sings his classic “The Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” with special guests.

Messages of hope, solidarity and encouragement will be delivered throughout the hour.

“Thousands of music professionals and creators are struggling during this pandemic and remain in desperate need of assistance,” said Debbie Carroll, Vice President Health and Human Services MusiCares. “The continued support from the music community during these turbulent times has been heartwarming and inspiring. The power of music unites us all and gives us hope for better days ahead.”

The MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund was created to provide support to the music community during the pandemic crisis when live music, conferences and other events have essentially shut down. Established in March, it burned through 14 million within two months.

“When the pandemic tragically hit our world and began to shut down our film music community, I felt that something needed to be done to help those who were in need of support and care,” said show co-creator Peter Rotter. “MusiCares, we have found the charitable vehicle that can come alongside our hurting musical family.”

Added Richard Kraft, also a co-creator: “Music has always helped transport, uplift and inspire us through wars, economic hardships, health crises and societal upheavals. When COVID-19 hit, it threatened the lives and livelihood of much of our film and TV music community. So, we decided to create an online special that both celebrates the soundtrack of our lives and benefits, via MusiCares, the artists who create it.”

For more information, head to soundtracklives.com.