Music Livestream Highlights: Alanis Morissette, Nelly vs. Ludacris, John Legend, Keith Urban, ‘Pet Sounds’ and More

The bounty of stay-at-home music continues. Over the weekend and into the coming days, home viewers can tune into individual music livestreams from John Legend, Lewis Capaldi, Black Eyed Peas, D-Nice, Airborne Toxic Event, Brandy Clark and many others. And there’s no irony whatsoever in Alanis Morissette doing on online gig with the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill.” But it’s in the all-star benefit bills where the bounteousness really kicks in.

Check out two charity concerts bringing food to front-line workers: For Saturday, rising star Ashe has curated a Beach Boys/”Pet Sounds” tribute that includes Finneas, Ryan Tedder and Bishop Briggs, benefitting the food org led by Finneas’ and Billie Eilish’s mum. (Read Variety‘s preview piece for that show here.) Then on Wednesday, CMT has an all-day benefit for a Nashville food delivery service, led by Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Shery Crow, Avril Lavigne and literally dozens of others. (Variety also has a full preview of that, here.)

The celebrity-fueled bills get a bit more cosmopolitan with “A Night of Covenant House Stars,” which has Dolly Parton, Jon Bon Jovi, Audra McDonald, Pasek & Paul, Keala Settle, Martin Short, Stephen Colbert and an extremely high quotient of Broadway talent on Monday. Come Wednesday, the virtual red carpet will be out for a “Virtual Hot Pink Evening” with Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti and a full list of talent you can check out below.

If you prefer combat over love, the Instagram “battles” continue — this week featuring Nelly vs. Ludacris.

Here’s what to lap up on your laptop tonight and in the week to come:

RECENT AND ARCHIVED

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

(performing Isbell’s new “Reunions” album in its entirety at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, via YouTube)

Aoife O’Donovan

(performing Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” album in its entirety, via YouTube)

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Lewis Capaldi

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(acoustic from Capaldi’s parents’ house to celebrate one-year anniversary of “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” in support of mental health initiative CALM [Campaign Against Living Miserably]; streamed via DICE TV)

John Legend

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(on smartphones and VR headsets via the MelodyVR app)

“In My Room: Celebrating 54 Years of Pet Sounds” with Ashe, Finneas, Ryan Tedder, Bishop Briggs, AJR, Jacob Collier, MAX, Charlie Burg, Blake Rose, Maro

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(start-to-finish covers of Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album, benefits Maggie Baird’s Support + Feed and MusiCares, via YouTube… see Variety’s story here)

Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash with Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Nelson, Buddy Miller, Raul Malo, Randy Houser, Kat Edmonson, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Micky and Cody Braun, Brennen Leigh

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Asleep at the Wheel’s YouTube and Facebook, and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians’ Facebook)

Grand Ole Opry with Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Lee Brice

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(via Circle Sessions’ Opry livestream)

“Live from Here” with Wilco, Norah Jones, Punch Brothers, Madison Cunningham

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via American Public Radio, and Live from Here website)

Black Eyed Peas

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Budweiser Rewind series, via YouTube)

D-Nice

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(Preakness At Home’s Drive-InFieldFest at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL exclusively for first responders in their cars, livestreamed on YouTube)

Old Crow Medicine Show with Sierra Ferrell

8 p.m, ET, 5 PT

(via YouTube)

Larkin Poe

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(for United Way Nashville)

Nelly vs. Ludacris

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(battle on Verzuz Instagram Live)

Ben Folds

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(“Saturday apartment requests,” via YouTube)

Jorma Kaukonen

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via YouTube)

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Zac Brown Band

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Instagram)

Logan Ledger

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(via YouTube, archived at Rounder)

“’Til We Meet Again” with Dashboard Confessional, Ruston Kelly, Durand Jones, Houndmouth and more

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Facebook and YouTube)

William Prince

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. ET

(via American Songwriter magazine’s Facebook)

Lissie

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

Rhett Miller

3 p.m, ET, noon PT

(via Stageit)

O.A.R.

4 p.m, ET, 1 PT

(via Instagram)

Scarypoolparty

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via #BeApp)

Lavay Smith and Chris Siebert

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook)

MONDAY, MAY 18

“A Night of Covenant House Stars” with Jon Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, Audra McDonald, Pasek & Paul, Keala Settle, Martin Short, Stephen Colbert, Lisa Loeb, Deborah Cox, Nikki Sixx, Dionne Warwick, Frank Wildhorn, Tony Shaloub, Eden Espinosa and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Broadway On Demand, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube)

Tenille Townes with Eric Paslay and Abby Anderson

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Facebook)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Alanis Morissette and the cast of “Jagged Little Pill”

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook and YouTube)

“Safe and Sound” with Aloe Blacc, Grouplove, Matt Berninger of The National, Milk Carton Kids and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(benefitting Safe Place for Youth)

Charlie Worsham

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Country Music Hall of Fame’s “Songwriter Sessions,” via CMHOF Instagram)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

CMT’s “Feed The Front Line Live” with Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sheryl Crow, Avril Lavigne, Grace Potter, Jon Pardi, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Rita Wilson, Blanco Brown, Carly Pearce, Caitlyn Smith, Cassadee Pope, Kip Moore, Lori McKenna, Tucker Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Jimmie Allen, Shy Carter, Tenille Townes

All day, starting at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

(via CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels, benefits Feed the Front Line, which provides free food to front line workers and, in the process, helps support local restaurants… read Variety’s story here)

“Virtual Hot Pink Evening” with Elton John, Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Joan Lunden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gretta Monahan, Rachael Ray, Amy Robach, Nile Rodgers and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Breast Cancer Research Foundation tribute to Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez)

Brandy Clark

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Instagram)

Gary Louris

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via the Jayhawks’ Facebook, weekly)

Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harris

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Signature Sounds)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Watkins Family Hour with Ruston Kelly and Tré Burt

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Crowd Cast)

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Airborne Toxic Alert

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(performing songs from new album “Hollywood Park” from East West Studios in Los Angeles)

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Grand Ole Opry with Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman, Kellie Pickler

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via YouTube)

“Sway At Home II: A Virtual Music Fest” with Dustbowl Revival, the War & Treaty, Lilly Hiatt, the Mastersons, the Infamous Stingdusters, Pokey Lafarge, Liz Beebe and Shinyribs

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(curated by Dustbowl Revival, via JamBase)

“One Earth Live” with John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Rising Appalachia, Mike Love, Krishna Das and more

9:45 a.m. ET, 6:45 a.m. PT

(via One Earth Live)

Karrin Allyson

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(via Facebook)

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Katie Pruitt

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(via YouTube, archived on the Rounder channel)

National Memorial Day Concert special with Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Mary McCormack, Trace Adkins, CeCe Winans, Renee Fleming, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O’Hara, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Esai Morales and Christopher Jackson

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via PBS and PBS.org)

TUESDAY, MAY 26

“Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind” with the Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray, Brett Cobb. Amy Grant, Chuck Leavell, Katie Pruitt, John Berry, The War & Treaty

8 P.M. ET, 5 PT

(benefitting the Georgia Music Foundation, via Facebook)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Watkins Family Hour with Mandolin Orange

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Crowd Cast)

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Jade Bird

8:30 p.m. BST

mixer.com/resurface

SATURDAY, MAY 30

“Live from Here” with Chicano Batman, Sarah Jarosz, Blake Mills, Aoife O’Donovan , Ryan Hamilton, Eve Ewing

(via American Public Media)

JUNE 7

Steel Panther

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(to benefit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue, Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund)

JUNE 14

BTS

5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT